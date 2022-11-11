Virginia schools, first responders partner to support students exposed to trauma

Staff at a Virginia elementary school last month were considering giving an out-of-school suspension to a child who was uncharacteristically misbehaving during school and fighting with others.

Midway through the day, staff received a “Handle with Care” notice from local law enforcement. These notices are sent to schools in some school divisions throughout the state whenever a first responder encounters a child at the scene of an incident. The notice only includes the child’s name, age and the words “handle with care.”

After staff at the elementary school received the Handle with Care notice, they provided the student with support informed by an understanding of trauma, and avoided a suspension.

Betsy Bell, mental health and suicide prevention coordinator at the Virginia Center for School and Campus Safety, said the program has helped students across Virginia stay in school and receive trauma-informed support.

“If the child shows up and is off, maybe they're falling asleep in class or they come without their homework, or they're acting out, (staff) will then be able to respond in a trauma-informed way rather than immediately jumping to punitive consequences,” Bell said.

First responders, which include law enforcement, fire and medical personnel, are trained to communicate the name and age of any child they encounter on a scene to the child's school. Potentially traumatizing events could include witnessing a shooting, a hunting accident or a medical emergency.

“We ask first responders not to make a judgment call at the scene, whether it's traumatic for a child or not, because we know first responders are exposed to a different level of trauma than the general population,” Bell said. “Every time there's a child on the scene, it's a Handle with Care call because it doesn't do any harm to have that extra vigilance in watching out for kids.”

Research consistently shows that exposure to traumatic events can lower students’ academic performance, impact reading ability and contribute to increased school absences.

School staff in divisions that participate in the program are trained by the state in trauma-informed care. The training aims to teach school staff to understand links between trauma and potentially adverse outcomes, and how to minimize unnecessary conflict.

When school staff receive a notice, they do not approach the child about the incident. They are trained to observe the child and watch for any changes in behavior that indicate he or she needs support.

The program was first piloted in Charleston, W.Va., in response to the trauma children experienced from the opioid crisis, like seeing their parents overdose or get arrested. Soon after implementing the program, the school district saw decreases in discipline and truancy.

Soon after, two Virginia counties near the state's western border received training from West Virginia and were the first in the state to implement the program. In May of last year, Virginia stepped in to provide support from the state level.

Bell, who works for the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services, said the organization’s goal is to have 75% of Virginia’s 132 school divisions participating in the program by next fall, when the federal grant that supports the program runs out.

There are now 24 school divisions and partnering first responders participating in the program, and an additional six school divisions plan to implement Handle with Care by the end of this school year, according to Bell.

The program comes at no cost to localities; the state provides training to school divisions and first responder agencies.

A large chunk of the 24 school divisions that have already implemented the program are in Western Virginia.

The two largest school divisions to implement the program so far are Fairfax and Henrico counties. Henrico is the only division in the Richmond region to execute the program.

John Casullo, coordinator of school safety and security for Henrico Schools, said that there has been a “steady stream” of notifications since the division rolled out the program in September.

“There's a lot of history where we have students who have discipline issues, potential suspensions, and things that happen related to something that happened outside of school that they brought into school and just teachers weren't aware of what they were dealing with,” Casullo said.

“This new program really helps to, No. 1, make sure that we're not re-traumatizing our students who have experienced traumatic events in the community and also reduce the potential for negative activity that's happening within the classrooms in the buildings.”