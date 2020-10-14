Virginia State makes an announcement about increasing African American political leadership in VA

Virginia State University has created a program to educate African American students and adults who want to hold elected office or work in local government. The historically Black university on Wednesday announced the creation of the John Mercer Langston Institute for African American Political Leadership. The program is named for VSU's first president.
The mission of the institute is to empower aspiring Black leaders through training, research and networking. Two members of the General Assembly, Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, and Del. Lashrecse Aird, D-Petersburg, are members of the institute's advisory board and spoke at Wednesday's announcement. There will be a day when Locke and Aird no longer hold elected office, Locke said, and a new generation of Black leaders will be needed.
"[Our youth] are going to have be the ones making those decisions," Locke said. "The spotlight is on us as African American leaders more than other leaders."
Participants interested in elected office will learn about campaigning, winning an election and holding office. There will be a public administration side of the program, too, for students looking for non-elected jobs in state and local government.
"Those who are looking to engage, those who are looking to make change, those who are looking for research, we are going to ensure that they get what they need right here," said Wes Bellamy, chair of VSU's political science department and a founder of the institute.
The institute is almost two years in the making. It was scheduled to be announced earlier this year, but the coronavirus pandemic has delayed its implementation. The number of faculty and students who will be involved is undetermined. The program is open to both undergraduate students at VSU and adults outside the university.
The Sorensen Institute at the University of Virginia and the Minority Political Leadership Institute at Virginia Commonwealth University were models for this program, and Larry Terry, director of the UVA Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service, also serves on the John Mercer Langston Institute's advisory board.
"We want to ensure that, specifically for African American students here in Petersburg,... there's a place for individuals who look like us," Bellamy said.
The first goal of the program is to produce a poll of Black voters in Virginia, asking them if they intend to vote, if they feel represented and how they feel about the state of politics. The results will be published before the election.
Registration will be available in December, and a kickoff event is scheduled for Feb. 2021.
