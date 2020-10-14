Virginia State makes an announcement about increasing African American political leadership in VA

Virginia State University has created a program to educate African American students and adults who want to hold elected office or work in local government. The historically Black university on Wednesday announced the creation of the John Mercer Langston Institute for African American Political Leadership. The program is named for VSU's first president.

The mission of the institute is to empower aspiring Black leaders through training, research and networking. Two members of the General Assembly, Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, and Del. Lashrecse Aird, D-Petersburg, are members of the institute's advisory board and spoke at Wednesday's announcement. There will be a day when Locke and Aird no longer hold elected office, Locke said, and a new generation of Black leaders will be needed.

"[Our youth] are going to have be the ones making those decisions," Locke said. "The spotlight is on us as African American leaders more than other leaders."

Participants interested in elected office will learn about campaigning, winning an election and holding office. There will be a public administration side of the program, too, for students looking for non-elected jobs in state and local government.