Virginia State University renames four campus buildings for Black women

Erected in 1908, the building is the second oldest on campus and has served as a residential facility and now an academic one. Charles Vawter was rector at VSU and a state legislator after serving in the Confederate army.

VSU renamed Eggleston Hall, a dorm whose eponym was a member of the board of visitors in the early 20th century, for Lucretia Campbell, the first Black female member of the VSU faculty. She lived in Petersburg and graduated from VSU in 1896. After returning to the university, she trained future teachers.

The former Trinkle Hall was renamed for Johnella Jackson, who wrote the music for VSU's alma mater in the 1920s and taught piano at the school. Elbert Lee Trinkle was governor of Virginia from 1922-1926 and signed the Racial Integrity Act, which prohibited interracial marriage, and the Virginia Sterilization Act, which forced state hospitals to sterilize people considered "mental defectives." The facility that bears Jackson's name is an office building and houses the IT department.

Byrd Hall, a dorm named for Harry F. Byrd Sr., is now Otelia Howard Hall, honoring a Petersburg native who taught English at VSU for more than two decades in the 1920s and 30s. Her father, James Shields, was a member of the college's first graduating class in 1886.