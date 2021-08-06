Virginia State University renames four campus buildings for Black women

Four Virginia State University buildings originally named for white men with ties to the Confederacy and Jim Crow have been renamed for Black women, ending a process of examination that began five months ago when the university took down the original titles.
VSU announced the new names Friday, in the latest move by a Virginia college to rid itself of references to slavery and segregation. Earlier this year, James Madison University and the College of William & Mary chose new names for buildings whose eponyms were supporters of the Confederacy.
At the University of Richmond, a committee has been assembled to review the names of two campus buildings that honor an enslaver and a supporter of segregation. The university initially decided to keep the names standing, but protests from faculty and students led UR to revise its decision.
When VSU decided it wanted its new names to recognize Black women, it quickly found four worth honoring.
"It wasn't hard, and we didn't have to look far to find women who embody our mission today," said Tonya Hall, the university's vice president of external relations.
Vawter Hall, originally named for a Confederate captain, was renamed for Lula Johnson, who is believed to be the first woman to graduate from a Virginia public college. She attended Virginia Normal and Collegiate Institute in the 1890s and became a teacher in Southampton. The college was later named Virginia State University.
Erected in 1908, the building is the second oldest on campus and has served as a residential facility and now an academic one. Charles Vawter was rector at VSU and a state legislator after serving in the Confederate army.
VSU renamed Eggleston Hall, a dorm whose eponym was a member of the board of visitors in the early 20th century, for Lucretia Campbell, the first Black female member of the VSU faculty. She lived in Petersburg and graduated from VSU in 1896. After returning to the university, she trained future teachers.
The former Trinkle Hall was renamed for Johnella Jackson, who wrote the music for VSU's alma mater in the 1920s and taught piano at the school. Elbert Lee Trinkle was governor of Virginia from 1922-1926 and signed the Racial Integrity Act, which prohibited interracial marriage, and the Virginia Sterilization Act, which forced state hospitals to sterilize people considered "mental defectives." The facility that bears Jackson's name is an office building and houses the IT department.
Byrd Hall, a dorm named for Harry F. Byrd Sr., is now Otelia Howard Hall, honoring a Petersburg native who taught English at VSU for more than two decades in the 1920s and 30s. Her father, James Shields, was a member of the college's first graduating class in 1886.
Byrd, a former Virginia governor and senator, led the Massive Resistance movement, which opposed the integration of schools in the 1950s. Byrd's name was taken off a Henrico County middle school in 2016, and a statute of Byrd was removed from Capitol Square in Richmond last month.
It never made sense for a segregationist to have his name on the campus of a historically Black university, said Lucious Edwards, a retired VSU historian who was on the renaming committee. He said the names of campus buildings should represent the values the community currently holds.
And the new names should encourage students to ask why the university chose the original names to begin with, Edwards said. The original names, he said, were the footprints of systemic racism and a male-dominated society.
Hall, VSU's vice president, said the new names reflect the history and mission of VSU.
"Students can now visit these halls and feel a sense of pride in the amazing Black women that helped pave the way for our institution to be what it is today," she said.
