Virginia State University, Richmond Raceway partner for E-sports program

Richmond Raceway and Virginia State University will form a partnership to operate the track’s eSports team in a first-of-its kind arrangement.
NASCAR will hire a VSU student intern to manage the simulated racing program, and other VSU students will work on its marketing, graphic design, event coordination and team operations. An official announcement is expected Tuesday.
As part of the growth of competitive video gaming, iRacing has grown in popularity the past two decades, in which amateurs and sometimes professional drivers sit in simulators and virtually race against one another.
When the pandemic halted in-person racing last year, NASCAR started the eNASCAR iRacing invitational series, in which professional drivers competed against each other from remote locations. One virtual race drew nearly a million viewers on television, spawning more iRacing events.
Richmond Raceway sponsors two drivers for the eNASCAR Coca-Cola Series, Jimmy Mullis and Zack Novak.
“Virginia State University is proud to partner with Richmond Raceway for this pilot program,” VSU president Makola Abdullah said. “We’re excited for the opportunity this will present our students.”
The raceway’s partnership with VSU will be the start of NASCAR connecting with historically Black colleges and universities across the country, said Brandon Thompson, vice president for diversity and inclusion at NASCAR.
“As NASCAR continues to strengthen its diversity and inclusion platform, partnerships with schools like Virginia State University will exemplify our creative approach to reach the next generation of sports leaders.”
“Our eSports program continues to resonate with a new generation of race fans, so we look forward to Virginia State University leading the program to new heights in the future,” said Dennis Bickmeier, president of Richmond Raceway.
