Virginia State University will go fully online and cancel on-campus housing
Virginia State University will go fully online and cancel on-campus housing

Virginia State University

Virginia State University

 DEAN HOFFMEYER

Virginia State University announced late Monday that it will transition its classes to remote learning and end on-campus housing, joining a growing list of colleges across the country that are abandoning plans for in-person education.

VSU, located in Ettrick, is a historically Black university, and school president Makola Abdullah acknowledged that the Black community has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"VSU serves a population that is at higher risk of COVID-19," he said. "We recognize that despite our heartfelt efforts, meticulous planning and precise preparations, this virus is relentless."

Initially, the school planned to begin the semester online and move students into its 11 residence halls on Sept. 14. The extra time was meant to allow its 4,000 students, its faculty and staff to be tested at home before returning to campus. 

Then outbreaks began to occur at other schools, causing them to shutter their campuses. Notre Dame recently moved its classes online, and the University of North Carolina closed its dorms one week after they opened. VSU determined that it could not prevent widespread transmission between students if they were allowed back on campus. 

This has been a breaking news alert. This story will be updated.

ekolenich@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6109

@EricKolenich

Reporter

Eric Kolenich is a news and sports reporter for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He graduated from the University of Virginia in 2008 with a BA in English and joined the paper in 2009. (804) 649-6109

