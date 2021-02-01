Virginia State University will offer free tuition to 300 local students this fall

Virginia State University will give free tuition to about 300 local students who enroll this fall, the university announced Monday.

The grant stems from the Virginia College Affordability Network, an initiative funded by the state with the intention of increasing access to undergraduate education for students with high financial need. Interested students can fill out a form, which an be found at vsu.edu.

To be eligible, a student must live within 25 miles of VSU's campus in Ettrick, enroll as a freshman in the fall of 2021 and display financial need. In-state tuition at VSU is $9,000 a year.

VSU will give priority to students from Matoaca, Petersburg and Colonial Heights High Schools. The university will use remaining funds to cover room and board, if available, and if more aid remains, current students will be eligible.

"At Virginia State University, we continue to embrace our role as Virginia's opportunity university," VSU president Makola Abdullah said in a statement. "This initiative directly aligns with our strategic plan, as it allows us to directly impact students who dream of access to a quality four-year university, yet lack financial resources to attend."

Gov. Ralph Northam's proposed budget allocates $3.8 million this year and $4.9 million next year for the Virginia College Affordability Network. Two other schools will receive funds from the program, Norfolk State University and the University of Virginia's College at Wise.