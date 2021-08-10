Virginia State University will pay students $500 to get vaccinated

According to research by UCLA, giving away free stuff can work. A third of unvaccinated people said a cash payment would make them more likely to be immunized, according to a New York Times report. For just $25, 28% of respondents said they would be more likely to get the shot. For $100, 34% said they’d be more likely to get it.

For VSU students to get their incentive money, they must receive their first dose by Aug. 21 and be fully vaccinated by Sept. 20. The university is offering vaccinations on campus.

“As numbers continue to rise, vaccination is our best line of defense,” Abdullah said in a statement.

VSU will require students to wear masks indoors.

About 30 colleges in the state have required students to receive the shot.

W&M to require masks indoors

The College of William & Mary will require masks indoors this fall. Announced Monday, the decision requires students, staff and visitors to wear masks in most shared spaces, including classrooms, labs, shared offices and hallways. Employees won’t have to wear them in single-occupant offices or students in bedrooms and common areas.