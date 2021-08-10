Virginia State University will pay students $500 to get vaccinated

Universities in Virginia are strengthening their safety protocols as they prepare to open their campuses during a period of increasing spread of the delta variant.
Virginia State University announced Friday that it would change course and require its students to get a COVID-19 vaccine, and it will give students and employees a financial incentive for doing so.
The university’s president, Makola Abdullah, acknowledged the timing wasn’t ideal, making the announcement the same day students began moving back to campus. Abdullah cited changing public health guidance and the effectiveness of the shot for changing the university’s directive.
Students who provide proof of their vaccination by Sept. 20 will receive a $500 incentive, according to the university’s website. Employees who do so will receive a $1,000 incentive. Most VSU employees are required to get the shot or undergo weekly testing by Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive order.
A spokesperson for the university did not immediately respond to questions about how students and staff can receive the incentive and how the university is paying for it.
Businesses and governments are offering incentives to get people vaccinated, including cash, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts and free rides from Uber and Lyft. Residents of New York City can receive a $100 debit card.
According to research by UCLA, giving away free stuff can work. A third of unvaccinated people said a cash payment would make them more likely to be immunized, according to a New York Times report. For just $25, 28% of respondents said they would be more likely to get the shot. For $100, 34% said they’d be more likely to get it.
For VSU students to get their incentive money, they must receive their first dose by Aug. 21 and be fully vaccinated by Sept. 20. The university is offering vaccinations on campus.
“As numbers continue to rise, vaccination is our best line of defense,” Abdullah said in a statement.
VSU will require students to wear masks indoors.
About 30 colleges in the state have required students to receive the shot.
W&M to require masks indoors
The College of William & Mary will require masks indoors this fall. Announced Monday, the decision requires students, staff and visitors to wear masks in most shared spaces, including classrooms, labs, shared offices and hallways. Employees won’t have to wear them in single-occupant offices or students in bedrooms and common areas.
More than 80% of William & Mary students and employees have reported their vaccination, according to the university. Students and staff are required to be fully vaccinated by Sept. 17. The university will revisit the mask guideline by Oct. 1.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend people wear masks indoors in places where there is a substantial infection rate. The CDC rates the transmission in most of Virginia as substantial or high.
Virginia Commonwealth University announced Monday it would require masks indoors, too.
