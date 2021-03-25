Virginia State University will rename four buildings named for people with ties to racism

Virginia State University will rename four campus buildings titled for historical figures with ties to slavery, Jim Crow laws or massive resistance, the latest effort by a Virginia college to rid itself of such associations.

The university's board of visitors approved the relabeling of buildings that recognize Harry F. Byrd Sr., Joseph D. Eggleston, Elbert Lee Trinkle and Charles Vawter.

"Virginia State University campus buildings and the campus environment should reflect the institution and be a source of pride for students, faculty, alumni and staff who live and work inside them," said Tonya Hall, VSU vice president. "We want to ensure that the names on all of our buildings are a reflection of the rich history of our VSU story."

The university has not yet determined new names for the buildings.

In the past year, universities across Virginia have reckoned with the eponyms of their campus buildings, who were often members of the Confederacy, slave owners or advocates of suppressing the freedom of Black people. Virginia Commonwealth University, James Madison University and the College of William & Mary have renamed buildings on their campus in the past year. At the University of Richmond, students and faculty have protested the decision to leave the names of two controversial figures still standing.