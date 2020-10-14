Virginia State University will reopen campus in the spring

Virginia State University will reopen its campus for the spring 2021 semester and join the majority of colleges in the commonwealth that have opened campus and transitioned to a mostly online curriculum.

A historically Black university located in Ettrick near Petesrburg, VSU was one of three colleges in the commonwealth to keep its campus closed for the entire fall semester because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Black community has been hit hard by the pandemic, and school president Makola Abdullah said VSU was at a heightened risk for transmitting the virus.

While most colleges in the state have reopened their campuses, many classes are now online, and not all students have returned. VSU's curriculum will be similar to that of other schools, Abdullah said, with some classes taking place in person, some online and some a combination of the two.

VSU will have a testing procedure and prevention plan in place. The school already had purchased face shields and masks and installed Plexiglas dividers and distancing stickers on the floors in hopes of opening for the fall 2020 semester. The decision to remain closed was made in late August.

"It's just difficult," Abdullah said of the decision-making process. "All of it's difficult.