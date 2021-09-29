Virginia State University will require proof of vaccination to attend football games and other athletic events on its campus in Ettrick, the university announced Tuesday.

The requirement applies to fans ages 18 and older and starts immediately. The VSU football team hosts St. Augustine's on Saturday, and homecoming is Oct. 23.

The decision "is part of an effort to help safeguard the health and wellness of the general VSU community and campus visitors," the university said in a statement.

Last month, VSU announced it would require students and staff to be vaccinated. It awarded $500 to students and $1,000 to staff who reported their vaccination by the deadline. University employees also are included in the mandate by Gov. Ralph Northam that state employees be inoculated or undergo weekly testing.

VSU requires masks on campus, both indoors and outdoors.

The infection rate on campus is currently 1%, athletics director Peggy Davis said.

"Our goal is to maintain or even reduce our already low positivity rate in an effort to eradicate the virus on campus altogether," she said.