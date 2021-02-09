Virginia State University won't raise tuition next year

Virginia State University won't raise tuition for the 2021-2022 school year, the school announced Tuesday.

For in-state students, the cost to attend classes remains $9,154 per year, the cheapest in Virginia among four-year schools. Out-of-state students will not see a hike, either.

VSU has kept tuition flat for in-state students for three straight years. In 2019, all Virginia public colleges declined to raise academic costs after the General Assembly gave them an incentive not to. Last year, nine of Virginia's 15 four-year universities kept tuition flat as campuses closed and classes moved online because of the pandemic.

Other universities will make decisions on their costs this spring or summer.

"We continue to set ourselves apart as a university that makes accessibility to a quality education our priority," VSU president Makola Abdullah said in a statement. "We recognize that for many of our students, cost is a key factor."

More than 90% of Virginia State students receive financial aid, and 70% are eligible for Pell grants, VSU said.

VSU kept its campus closed in the fall, one of three universities in Virginia to do so, and enrollment fell 8%. The campus reopened this month.