Virginia State, Virginia Union universities intend to open lab schools

The Richmond area’s two historically Black universities intend to build college partnership laboratory schools, seizing an opportunity Gov. Glenn Youngkin introduced this year and backed with $100 million in startup funding for the statewide effort.

Details are scant. Leaders for Virginia State University in Ettrick and Virginia Union University in Richmond’s North Side can’t say where the schools will be built, how many students will populate them or who will teach the classes.

A spokesperson for Virginia Union declined to speak in detail about the university’s plan.

But a VSU dean said opening a lab school brings the university closer to its community, delivers real-life experience and innovation to K-12 students, and helps education leaders learn more about what works and what doesn’t between a teacher and the classroom.

“We’re definitely interested in partnering with our surrounding community to effect change in education,” said Willis Walter, dean of the College of Education at Virginia State.

The two universities are among the first colleges in the state to announce such plans.

In June, the General Assembly allocated $100 million of the state budget toward seed funding for the establishment of lab schools. Youngkin had sought $150 million for the initiative by taking funds from existing K-12 coffers. But legislators resisted and approved the lesser amount.

The law allows for colleges and universities with teacher education programs to open lab schools. Public and private four-year universities plus community colleges are eligible.

Lab schools can have specific focuses, such as STEM, at-risk students, special education or career and technical education, according to Virginia law. They can begin in preschool and last through the 12th grade. The schools, which can offer alternative instruction, scheduling, management and structure, award spots through a lottery based on availability, and students pay no tuition.

They will be funded through the College Partnership Laboratory School Fund, and the Board of Education will decide how much of the pot each school receives. Individual schools will manage their own budgets.

To begin the process, a college must apply for a lab school by detailing 31 separate items, including its vision, targeted student population, proposed location, estimated enrollment, names of proposed founding governing board members, a calendar and daily schedule, an academic program and more.

Once a school receives approval from the Board of Education, it must reapply every five years.

At the time of his announcement, Youngkin specifically mentioned historically Black colleges and universities, known as HBCUs, expressing hope they would participate. VSU and VUU are among the first to throw their hats in the ring.

The Richmond area’s other four-year schools — Virginia Commonwealth University, the University of Richmond and Randolph-Macon College — haven’t indicated their plans. A spokesperson for the State Council of Higher Education said she did not know which colleges in the state plan to apply.

Macaulay Porter, a spokesperson for the governor, said there is “great interest across the commonwealth” to launch lab schools, which will expand opportunities for students “in need of a different approach to learning.”

One such example might be found at Southside Virginia Community College, which has seven campuses across the southern end of the state. The college is planning a collaboration between Microsoft and the school’s Center for Information Technology Excellence to mold eventual data center technicians.

Lab schools would take a step beyond the college’s program, Youngkin said, because they have the ability to reach younger students.

“I heard a lot of the word ‘partnership,’ ” the governor said in South Hill on Friday during a roundtable of Southside school officials and SVCC staff and students. “I heard a lot about ninth and 10th grade. A lot about licensure. And I keep hearing ‘hands on’ and that’s so important to get students of all ages, 6 to 60, to engage with the future.”

It’s a challenge keeping students focused on math classes when they can meet the Standards of Learning requirement by grade nine or 10, Mecklenburg County school Superintendent Paul Nichols told Youngkin during the roundtable.

The city of Petersburg has expressed interest in partnering with VSU, university leaders said. It’s unclear if the school would be in Petersburg or on VSU’s campus, which sits across the Appomattox River from downtown.

Julius Hamlin, Petersburg schools’ interim superintendent, did not respond to a request for comment.

But VSU also predominantly serves Chesterfield, Dinwiddie and Prince George counties and the city of Colonial Heights, Walter said, and VSU could partner with all five localities. Lab school partnerships aren’t limited to a single school division.

VSU’s lab school could focus on agriculture, engineering or computer science, Walter said, three fields the university already prioritizes. In the past three years, VSU has introduced students to augmented reality, virtual reality, three-dimensional printing and computer coding — all of which could find a place in a K-12 setting.

Virginia State professors and students already conduct robotics activities with nearby children and visit preschools across the street in Ettrick. A lab school would be a continuation of some of these efforts, Walter said.

It remains to be seen if teachers, professors or both would teach the classes.

Not only would a VSU lab school give students and families a new educational opportunity, it would present VSU professors and students with living, breathing research subjects for the field of education. The school would literally become an education lab.

That’s why they’re called lab schools, Walter said. There are numerous examples of lab schools across the country that VSU can look to as models.

Supporters of lab and charter schools say such initiatives give parents in struggling school districts a new option for educating their children. But critics say they can become yet another way to separate the haves from the have-nots or segregate white students from Black students.

This is where location and transportation are critical. If a school doesn’t provide free transportation, families without cars may not be able to access it.

Walter said it’s a priority for VSU’s lab school to benefit the vast majority of students. How that’ll happen, he doesn’t know yet.

Starting a lab school is a “great opportunity to reconnect with one or more school divisions or communities in a much stronger way,” he said.