Virginia students' performance on SOLS still trails pre-pandemic scores

For the second year in a row, Virginia public school students fared worse on the annual state accountability tests than in years before the coronavirus pandemic, according to statewide scores released Thursday.

Across all grade levels, 66% of students overall passed the mathematics exam, compared with 82% who passed in 2018-19, the testing year prior to the pandemic.

The overall reading passing percentage slipped by 5 percentage points, from 78% to 73%, according to scores released by the state Department of Education.

Children of color and children from low-income households, who were more likely to suffer the impacts of COVID-19 than their peers, saw the greatest losses in test scores for the second year in a row. The results follow a nationwide trend that exacerbates existing inequities.

Virginia elementary and middle school students sit for the Standards of Learning exams each spring.

The Youngkin administration stressed the importance of why in-person instruction matters in a news release.

“The bottom line is that in-person instruction matters," Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow said in a statement.

"When we compare the 2021-2022 data with achievement in 2020-2021 — when the majority of our students were learning remotely or on hybrid schedules — we can see the difference our teachers made once they were reunited with their students in their classrooms."

Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera said in her remarks that “the prolonged closure of schools exacerbated downward trends in achievement that began several years before COVID-19 and our efforts to address learning loss must go beyond making up for lost seat time.”

A report on Virginia's public K-12 performance that the Youngkin administration released in May found that Virginia’s public school closures during COVID-19 exacerbated existing declines in student achievement, with the most “devastating” learning loss affecting Black and Hispanic students and students living in poverty.