Virginia students' performance on Standards of Learning tests plummeted during pandemic

Fewer Virginia public students sat for the annual state accountability tests this spring and those who did fared worse than in previous years, statewide scores released Thursday show.

The results of the annual Standards of Learning tests taken by elementary and middle schoolers reflect the upheavals the coronavirus pandemic has had on classroom learning for the past two years, according to online results published by the Virginia Department of Education.

Across the board, 69% of students passed the reading exams, 54% passed mathematics and 59% passed science. Thursday’s results paint a different picture from results from two years ago.

For the 2018 SOL tests, the last time any Virginia public student took one, 78% passed reading, 82% passed mathematics and 81% passed science.

According to the Virginia Department of Education, the plummeted passing rates were anticipated by school divisions and the state education department.