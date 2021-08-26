Virginia students' performance on Standards of Learning tests plummeted during pandemic

Fewer Virginia public students sat for the annual state accountability tests this spring and those who did fared worse than in previous years, statewide scores released Thursday show.
The results of the annual Standards of Learning tests taken by elementary and middle schoolers reflect the upheavals the coronavirus pandemic has had on classroom learning for the past two years, according to online results published by the Virginia Department of Education.
Across the board, 69% of students passed the reading exams, 54% passed mathematics and 59% passed science. Thursday’s results paint a different picture from results from two years ago.
For the 2018 SOL tests, the last time any Virginia public student took one, 78% passed reading, 82% passed mathematics and 81% passed science.
According to the Virginia Department of Education, the plummeted passing rates were anticipated by school divisions and the state education department.
“Virginia’s 2020-2021 SOL test scores tell us what we already knew — students need to be in the classroom without disruption to learn effectively,” Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane said in a statement Thursday. “The connections, structures, and supports our school communities provide are irreplaceable, and many students did not have access to in-person instruction for the full academic year. We must now focus on unfinished learning and acceleration to mitigate the impact the pandemic has had on student results.”
From here, the results will be used to help schools and students across the state recover from COVID-19’s direct impact on learning and teaching disruptions over the past two years.
In a typical non-coronavirus pandemic school year, 99% of Virginia public school students take the annual state assessments. However, this past spring, 75.5% of students took the reading SOLs, 78.7% took math and 80% took science. For this year, “more flexible” opt-out opportunities were offered to parents who were concerned about COVID-19’s community spread, according to the VDOE.
Despite schools either being fully closed, operating on a hybrid schedule, or open for daily instruction, all students were required to take the tests in school buildings last spring “to maintain testing security protocols,” according to the VDOE.
After receiving a waiver from the U.S. Department of Education, the annual tests were canceled when the pandemic first upended education in March 2020. This past spring’s exams were the first in two years.
