Virginia Union holds virtual convocation amid backdrop of coronavirus, racial injustice protests

He said this moment was perhaps the most critical time in VUU’s history. HBCU’s are faced with two options, to live together as a model, progressive university community or to die together.

“I say live, thrive and win,” Faison said.

As many colleges have, VUU is operating most of its classes online. Eighty percent of courses are being held digitally, a spokeswoman said. She did not respond to a question about how many positive coronavirus cases have occurred among students, faculty or staff. Statewide, the Richmond Time-Dispatch has tracked more than 4,000 cases on college campuses in Virginia.

Michael Newsome, the president of VUU’s alumni association, commended students for choosing a college education at a time when fewer students are doing so and when being a college student means missing out on football games and homecoming. While others decided to wait it out, he told them, they chose to push forward.

“This will be another chapter in our history book that will tell the story of how we overcame adversity and prevailed,” Newsome said.

Bobbie Newell, president of the school’s student government association, said that every class will have its own social media handle to easily share updates. He pledged to work on a more friendly test-taking experience, making Virginia Union more welcoming to commuters and to address mental health, domestic violence and safety concerns on campus.