Virginia Union holds virtual convocation amid backdrop of coronavirus, racial injustice protests

The 157th convocation in Virginia Union University's history was held Thursday morning in a mostly empty auditorium.
The university's first virtual convocation ceremony was broadcast on Facebook and YouTube, where speakers delivered pre-recorded messages and the university choir performed, its members spaced out across the room, pulling down masks from their mouths before they sang.
The messages touched on the pandemic and racial injustice protests that have occurred on Richmond’s streets. Students were urged to continue with their pursuits undeterred.
“We see the opportunity, and we must seize it,” said W. Franklyn Richardson, Virginia Union’s chairman of the board. “Even in the midst of this pandemic. Even in the midst of the challenges for readjustment in racial relationships.”
Sometimes, Richardson said, opportunity comes at the result of a catastrophe. He referenced a line from the hit musical “Hamilton,” telling VUU students not to throw away their shot.
The historically Black private university in Richmond’s north side reported an estimated enrollment of 1,418 for the fall 2020 semester, a 3.5% decline from one year ago.
A. Zachary Faison, the president of Edward Waters College in Jacksonville, Fla., and a former VUU vice president, said the semester was beginning at a time when many have faced tragedies caused by “medical malady” and “societal atrocity.” He called the moment the beginning of a new day and a new year.
He said this moment was perhaps the most critical time in VUU’s history. HBCU’s are faced with two options, to live together as a model, progressive university community or to die together.
“I say live, thrive and win,” Faison said.
As many colleges have, VUU is operating most of its classes online. Eighty percent of courses are being held digitally, a spokeswoman said. She did not respond to a question about how many positive coronavirus cases have occurred among students, faculty or staff. Statewide, the Richmond Time-Dispatch has tracked more than 4,000 cases on college campuses in Virginia.
Michael Newsome, the president of VUU’s alumni association, commended students for choosing a college education at a time when fewer students are doing so and when being a college student means missing out on football games and homecoming. While others decided to wait it out, he told them, they chose to push forward.
“This will be another chapter in our history book that will tell the story of how we overcame adversity and prevailed,” Newsome said.
Bobbie Newell, president of the school’s student government association, said that every class will have its own social media handle to easily share updates. He pledged to work on a more friendly test-taking experience, making Virginia Union more welcoming to commuters and to address mental health, domestic violence and safety concerns on campus.
