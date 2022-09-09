Virginia Union plans $100 million innovation center, campus expansion

Virginia Union University plans to build a $100 million innovation center and eventually double the number of students and staff at the university, the school's president said Friday.

The innovation center will focus on transportation, cybersecurity and educational technology, and the university plans to expand along Admiral Street on the campus's southern border.

Hakim Lucas, the university's president and CEO, hopes to open the innovation center in 2025. He called VUU's vision a "full-scale educational corporation."

VUU hopes to gather more funding toward its growth. Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, has requested a $2 million federal earmark toward cybersecurity at VUU. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., visited the private school's campus Friday and said he is hopeful the funding request is fulfilled. Earlier this year, the Virginia General Assembly allocated another $2 million to the innovation center.

As Richmond grew and different universities tackled different projects - Virginia Commonwealth University and Virginia State University are involved in the area's manufacturing of pharmaceuticals - VUU looked to find its niche. University leaders decided they wanted VUU to use technology and innovation to help people living below the poverty line to access innovation, be included in plans for development and to eventually build their own generational wealth.

For example, Lucas said, bike lanes have been added on Brook Road adjacent to campus. But bike lanes don't help people who can't afford a bicycle.

The city has added a rapid transit bus line, but the bus line sticks largely to Broad Street and doesn't help Northside residents. Those are the types of transportation problems the innovation center hopes to address.

The innovation center also will focus on cybersecurity, resiliency and forensics and the types of technology used in education and the ways technology is implemented.

VUU plans to build the innovation center along Admiral Street, across from the school's softball field. Last year, the university purchased a one-story office and warehouse building at 1221 Admiral St.

The building next door, at the traffic circle that connects Admiral Street and North Lombardy Street, is for sale. VUU is in conversations with a potential buyer to inhabit the space, Lucas said.

On the other side of VUU's new parcel is a Richmond Parks and Recreation building, and Lucas sees that spot as a potential target for redevelopment.

Lucas expects VUU's enrollment to more than double from about 1,900 currently to about 5,000. The number of faculty and staff, currently around 300, also would likely double.

VUU has added new graduate degrees in data science, biology, public health and criminal justice. It wants to add undergraduate degrees in sports medicine and sports science.

To fund it all, VUU expects to launch a capital campaign and develop partnerships with corporations and government entities.

The earmark McEachin proposed would pay for labs, infrastructure and technology related to cybersecurity. Kaine said VUU's research is important because it addresses a universal challenge – workforce development.

"Anything in the workforce space I think is really solid," Kaine said of the funding opportunity.

VUU is looking to train workers for high-demand jobs in nontraditional ways, Kaine said. VUU already operates terms in different lengths – not just one semester in the fall and one in the spring. That allows students with different goals to choose the speed that fits them best.

Should the earmark pass, it will be the first federal earmark awarded to VUU in the university's 158-year history, Lucas said.

"It's never happened before," Lucas added. "It's groundbreaking."