Virginia Union president dismissed from lawsuit filed by his former college

A university in Florida has dismissed Virginia Union University president Hakim Lucas from a lawsuit filed in 2018 that accused him of financial misconduct.
The plaintiff, Bethune-Cookman University, voluntarily released Lucas from the lawsuit, which named five people and a real estate firm as defendants. The dismissal took place in July but has not been previously reported.
Representatives from both schools declined to explain why Bethune-Cookman dropped Lucas from the suit, which claimed that administrators had defrauded the university of millions of dollars in the development of a university dorm.
Lucas was a vice president at Bethune-Cookman, a historically Black university in Daytona Beach, Fla., from 2012 to 2017. The school suspended him for "various violations of school policies and other financial irregularities," according to the suit.
The projected cost of the 1,200-person facility was $72 million. But the university said the actual cost could reach as high as $300 million after interest.
"Obviously, something was very wrong," Hubert Grimes, then-president of the school, said in 2018.
The university claimed bribery, corruption and fraud led to the building's skyrocketing cost. It sued Lucas, former school president Edison Jackson, Quantum and others, seeking an unspecified amount of damages.
Lucas denied any wrongdoing, a spokesperson for VUU said at the time, and Quantum countersued, claiming defamation.
In July, Bethune-Cookman dismissed Lucas and Jackson from the suit but continued against the other defendants.
"Bethune-Cookman University, Dr. Jackson and Dr. Lucas have mutually agreed to end the pending lawsuit between them and to go their separate ways," a Virginia Union spokesperson said. "None of these parties will have any further comment on the litigation, or about each other, except to wish each other well in their respective future endeavors."
Leslie Luck, shown in a drone photo taken Tuesday, is director of operations for the Historic Polegreen Church Foundation. “Historic Polegreen Church is known as the cradle of religious freedom,” Luck said of the Hanover County site. Samuel Davies, who inspired a young Patrick Henry, was Virginia’s first licensed non-Anglican minister there from 1748 to 1759. The original church structure was burned down during the Civil War, and the current white steel beam structure, designed by Carlton Abbott, was erected at the site. Other than the historical importance and symbolism for religious freedom, Historic Polegreen Church is a popular wedding venue and was made even more popular since guitarist Jason Mraz, a Mechanicsville native, was married here in 2015.
There are many beautiful spots in the Hampton Roads area for photographers, such as beaches, rivers and state and national parks. But there are not many places available for drone photography because of the many restricted airspaces due to military bases, airports, and state and national parks.
Gloucester Point in Gloucester County is one of the exceptions, with a popular public fishing pier, a small beach and views of the Coleman Memorial Bridge and Yorktown. With the right timing and cooperation from Mother Nature, visitors are rewarded with a beautiful sunset over the bridge and a view of Yorktown’s waterfront.
The Times-Dispatch covered Alvis Farms a few years ago when the Goochland County farm started the Sunflower Festival.
The imagery stayed with me, and I thought it would be a cool place to fly a drone and capture images of a 50-acre sunflower field. I learned that timing is crucial, as the flowers fully bloom for only a few weeks in the middle of summer.
I coordinated with Rachel Henley of Alvis Farms to find the best time to photograph them. Once I visited the field with a drone, showing perspective of the sunflower farm became the challenge, as again it is 50 acres brimming with sunflowers.
Hannah Molnar of Alvis Farms had a cow, Memphis, at the field as she and others were preparing for the opening of the festival.
I was able to capture Hannah and Memphis with the flowers in full bloom, with the drone showing the scale of the farm.
