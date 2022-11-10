Virginia Union president dismissed from lawsuit filed by his former college

A university in Florida has dismissed Virginia Union University president Hakim Lucas from a lawsuit filed in 2018 that accused him of financial misconduct.

The plaintiff, Bethune-Cookman University, voluntarily released Lucas from the lawsuit, which named five people and a real estate firm as defendants. The dismissal took place in July but has not been previously reported.

Representatives from both schools declined to explain why Bethune-Cookman dropped Lucas from the suit, which claimed that administrators had defrauded the university of millions of dollars in the development of a university dorm.

Lucas was a vice president at Bethune-Cookman, a historically Black university in Daytona Beach, Fla., from 2012 to 2017. The school suspended him for "various violations of school policies and other financial irregularities," according to the suit.

He became VUU's president in the fall of 2017, and Bethune-Cookman filed suit a few months later in circuit court in Volusia County, Fla.

Needing more student housing in the 2012-13 school year, Bethune-Cookman contracted a developer named Quantum Equities LLC to build a large on-campus residence.

The projected cost of the 1,200-person facility was $72 million. But the university said the actual cost could reach as high as $300 million after interest.

"Obviously, something was very wrong," Hubert Grimes, then-president of the school, said in 2018.

The university claimed bribery, corruption and fraud led to the building's skyrocketing cost. It sued Lucas, former school president Edison Jackson, Quantum and others, seeking an unspecified amount of damages.

Lucas denied any wrongdoing, a spokesperson for VUU said at the time, and Quantum countersued, claiming defamation.

In July, Bethune-Cookman dismissed Lucas and Jackson from the suit but continued against the other defendants.

"Bethune-Cookman University, Dr. Jackson and Dr. Lucas have mutually agreed to end the pending lawsuit between them and to go their separate ways," a Virginia Union spokesperson said. "None of these parties will have any further comment on the litigation, or about each other, except to wish each other well in their respective future endeavors."