Virginia Union University can keep its logo atop a historic tower on campus, the Richmond City Council decided, three years after the university erected four glowing signs without a permit.

The council issued an ordinance Monday, ending a drawn-out debate regarding the signs, which violated city guidelines and a contract between the university and the state.

To keep the signs in place, VUU agreed to inspect the tower for structural integrity, pay a $35,000 annual fee and take down the signs if they pose a risk to the safety of the tower.

“The VUU signage on the tower will provide a lasting bright-shining symbol of justice, hope and equality,” the university said in a statement.

In 2020, VUU installed 17-foot-tall glowing logos on all four sides of the Vann Memorial Tower, which is connected to the Belgian Building on the school’s North Side campus.

The signs violated a contract VUU made with the state a decade earlier. Under the agreement, VUU received $340,000 from the National Park Service to pay for restoration of the tower, and the university promised not to alter the 165-foot tower, which was designated as a historic landmark.

Authorities worried the old tower would not support the weight of the signs. The Vann tower was built for the 1939 New York World’s Fair, and was later shipped to Richmond.

Last summer, the university and the state’s Department of Historic Resources came to a compromise that allowed the signs to stay. The agreement included the annual fee, the inspection of the tower and the promise to remove the signs if they damage the structure.

The state was not the only government entity upset. The university never obtained a permit from the city, and the Commission of Architectural Review determined the signs were larger than ordinances allow, obscured the architectural importance of the tower and detracted from the character of the building.

City officials began reviewing the matter almost two years ago. On Monday, City Council approved an ordinance authorizing special use of the property, finally bringing the case to an end.

A spokesperson for VUU said the long period of time reflected “everyone treating the issue with seriousness, and it has been heartening to see everyone work in good faith.”

