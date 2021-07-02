Virginia Union University purchases industrial building adjacent to campus

Virginia Union University has purchased an industrial building on a 1-acre lot adjacent to its campus in Richmond's northside.

VUU bought the 23,000-square foot, one-story office and warehouse at 1221 Admiral Street from Lovette Partners LLC last week for $2.5 million. The building is located near the southeast corner of campus, beside the university's softball field and across N. Lombardy Street from the main campus.

The property is currently occupied by LuXout Products, Inc., a company that makes curtains for theater stages. Virginia Union hasn't announced immediate plans for the site.

"The proximity of the property to campus provides opportunities for campus expansion, student housing and / or community redevelopment," said Greg Lewis, VUU's chief financial officer.