At Virginia Union University, 465 freshmen enrolled this fall, the school’s largest class in eight years.

Colleges across the state are pushing hard to bring in students, as demographic changes are lowering the number of high school graduates in the years to come. Many small colleges in the state have s://richmond.com/are-va-s-big-colleges-driving-the-small-ones-out-of-business/article_c4e5fc74-d484-11ed-9455-8b5929eaa50e.html" target="_blank">struggled to maintain their enrollments.

Altogether, VUU expects to have about 1,200 undergraduate and 400 graduate students this year, on par with previous years. Classes began last week.

“We know that students have choices, and we are proud they are selecting Virginia Union in rising numbers,” said Hakim Lucas, president of VUU. “This is especially gratifying at a time when some question the value of higher education.”

VUU experienced some lean years before the pandemic. In 2019, the school had fewer than 1,500 students, its smallest group in more than 20 years.

In general, large colleges in Virginia have had no trouble maintaining or growing their enrollments. Last week, George Mason University announced its largest freshman class in school history, with 4,500 students, pushing the university’s enrollment above 40,000 for the first time.

Even Virginia Commonwealth University, which had shrunk four years in a row, welcomed a freshman class of more than 4,500 this year, which might be the school’s largest.

Colleges do not officially record their enrollment totals until several weeks into the semester, after some students have dropped out.

