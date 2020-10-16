 Skip to main content
Virginia Union University will begin offering online continuing education
Virginia Union University will begin offering online continuing education

Virginia Union University is expanding its distance learning offerings with fully online degrees and continuing education classes in a program called VUU Global, the university announced this week.

"We are committed to creating new tools to develop scholars, leaders and life-long learners beyond our Richmond footprint," said Terrell Strayhorn, VUU's provost. 

The first initiative of VUU Global is a free lecture series that will include talks by journalist Roland Martin, former president of Nike's Jordan brand Larry Miller, author Michael Eric Dyson, attorney Will Stute, gospel artist Charles Jenkins and former NBA player Jalen Rose. Martin's lectures will be held Oct. 21 and Oct. 28. The rest of the lectures will take place over the next six months. 

The non-degree continuing education elements of VUU Global will offer webinars, lectures and professional certificates. VUU also will offer completely online degrees. Among its offerings is a Master of Arts in Curriculum and Instruction, for aspiring school leaders.

Eric Kolenich writes about higher education, sports, coronavirus and protests for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the newspaper in 2009 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a degree in English. (804) 649-6109

