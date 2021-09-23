Virginia Union University's retention rate is highest in school history

Seventy percent of Virginia Union University freshmen returned to campus for the fall 2021 semester, the highest retention rate in the university’s history, VUU announced Thursday.

There are roughly 1,700 students enrolled at VUU, a historically Black and private university in Richmond’s North Side, its highest figure in four years, the university said. Other universities have announced drops in attendance, citing a lingering effect of the pandemic on low-income families.

Virginia Commonwealth University’s enrollment dropped 2% to 29,000, and the number of students at Reynolds Community College has fallen 20% since the start of the pandemic, the Henrico Citizen reported.

Virginia Union received $26 million in emergency relief aid, and it used portions of it to clear student debt for some students and to buy $1,400 worth of Apple products for incoming freshmen.

According to the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia, VUU’s retention has fluctuated between 42% and 65%. Retention is measured by the number of freshmen who return to a university for their sophomore year.