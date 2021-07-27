Virginia Union will require students be vaccinated

Virginia Union University is the latest college to require its students to be vaccinated. The university announced on social media late Monday that students who take in-person classes, live on campus, work in university facilities or use university facilities will need to have a coronavirus vaccine.

VUU asked students to be vaccinated two weeks before arriving on campus. The fall semester beings Aug. 23.

The number of colleges requiring the shot has stretched to more than 600 nationwide, according to the Chronicle of Higher Education.

At least 28 colleges in Virginia have done so, including Virginia Commonwealth University and Randolph-Macon College. The University of Richmond said it will require vaccines once they become fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

VUU had 1,500 students last fall.