 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virginia Union will require students be vaccinated
0 Comments

Virginia Union will require students be vaccinated

  • 0
VUU 150TH ANNIVERSARY MONUMENT virginia union university icon

Sculptor Ed Dwight created the 150th anniversary monument dedicated at Virginia Union University Wednesday, April 29, 2015.

 ALEXA WELCH EDLUND

Virginia Union University is the latest college to require its students to be vaccinated. The university announced on social media late Monday that students who take in-person classes, live on campus, work in university facilities or use university facilities will need to have a coronavirus vaccine. 

VUU asked students to be vaccinated two weeks before arriving on campus. The fall semester beings Aug. 23.

The number of colleges requiring the shot has stretched to more than 600 nationwide, according to the Chronicle of Higher Education. 

At least 28 colleges in Virginia have done so, including Virginia Commonwealth University and Randolph-Macon College. The University of Richmond said it will require vaccines once they become fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration. 

VUU had 1,500 students last fall.

ekolenich@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6109

Twitter: @EricKolenich

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Senate Dems push to finish infrastructure bill

Reporter

Eric Kolenich writes about higher education, sports, coronavirus and protests for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the newspaper in 2009 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a degree in English. (804) 649-6109

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News