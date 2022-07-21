Virginia's community colleges will keep tuition cost flat for 5th straight year

Virginia's 23 community colleges will keep the cost of tuition flat this fall, the fifth straight year without raising costs, following the lead of most state universities.

The State Board for Community Colleges unanimously approved the measure Thursday. Community colleges, which teach about 144,000 students across the state, offer significantly discounted costs compared with four-year schools.

But tuition is a major source of revenue for colleges, which are dealing with higher expenses due to inflation. Community colleges are feeling the crunch, said Sharon Morrissey, interim chancellor for the Virginia Community College System.

"I'm not sure how much longer we can continue without raising tuition," she said. "I don't know if we can do this much longer."

In March, the Virginia Community College System projected a tuition hike of up to 4%. Increased costs include a state-mandated pay raise of about 5% for employees and higher health insurance premiums.

But the state government gave community colleges an extra $24 million to cover the higher costs, removing the burden from students and parents.

Most in-state students will continue to pay $154 per credit hour – meaning a full-time student would pay $4,600 per year in tuition. Some colleges, including Northern Virginia Community College, charge more. Some colleges will raise fees for parking or activities. Out-of-state students pay almost $11,000 annually.

The cost of community college is, on average, one-third the price of four-year public universities for in-state students in Virginia.

The state board approved a nearly $900 million educational budget for the state's 23 colleges. J. Sargeant Reynolds, located in Henrico County and the city of Richmond, has the third largest budget at $47 million. Brightpoint, in Chesterfield, is fourth largest at $45 million.

Most four-year universities agreed to keep tuition flat for in-state undergraduate students at the urgency of Gov. Glenn Youngkin. The University of Virginia plans to raise tuition, and George Mason University intends to discuss the matter at a board meeting later this year.

Community colleges in the state have lost a quarter of their enrollment in the past 10 years. But Morrissey said the colleges are doing all the right things to slow or reverse the decline in the next two years, including providing better career advising, giving students more holistic support, engaging business leaders to make sure school programs match job opportunities and making a smooth path for transferring from a community college to a four-year university.

Community college system administrators say they'll need extra help to keep tuition flat in the future. The VCCS projects that without extra funding from the state government, community colleges would have to raise their tuition 8% next year to keep up with rising costs.

The system intends to hire more advisers to help students chart a path to college and eventually a career and offer greater mental health services to students.