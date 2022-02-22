Virginia's elite colleges are booming. Others are struggling to find students.

The University of Virginia has received nearly 51,000 applications from high school seniors, breaking a school record for the second straight year.

Down Interstate 81, Virginia Tech set a record, too, with 45,000 applicants.

But while the state's most prestigious public colleges are flourishing, others are struggling to find students. The number of undergraduates at Radford has sunk 23% in four years. Longwood has lost 22%, and Virginia Commonwealth University has slid 9%.

Altogether, the state has lost 24,000 undergrads in four years, a 7% drop.

At a time when college enrollment is down nationally, Virginia schools are experiencing a boom-or-bust scenario. High school graduates in the state are increasingly choosing out-of-state colleges, and other states are producing fewer high school grads.

The change in enrollment will impact that level of funding colleges receive in the days to come from the General Assembly.

"There's something going on," said Sen. Tommy Norment, R-James City, at a recent higher education subcommittee meeting. "There's something in the water."

Among the state's 15 public four-year colleges, six have grown, while nine have shrunk since 2017. There are "a number of effects at play," said Peter Blake, director of the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia.

Virginia high school students are more likely to select out-of-state schools, such as the University of Alabama, he said. The majority of losses came from in-state students.

High schoolers from other states are choosing Virginia colleges less often. And the states that are typically rich with future Virginia college students, such as New Jersey and New York, have experienced drops in the high school age demographic, producing fewer college applicants.

COVID only accounts for some of the decline. Virginia's public schools experienced only a 2% drop in undergraduate enrollment between fall 2019 and fall 2020.

"We expected a lot worse and it didn't happen," Blake said.

The number of international students fell 15% during the pandemic, as many foreign students chose to stay home. A decline in international and out-of-state students hits a college's budget harder because they often pay twice as much as in-state students.

Sen. Frank Ruff, R-Mecklenburg, said he'd like to see more research done to understand why college enrollment is down.

Affordability is always a challenge, Blake added. The average cost of a college education in Virginia shot up 40% between 2009 and 2018, but costs have remained relatively flat the past three years. The average in-state student pays $13,000 in tuition and mandatory fees and $12,000 for room and board annually.

"What kids have to pay, it's beyond belief," Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, said.

It's up to both the state and families to pay for a college education. Currently, the state funds roughly half the cost, while families cover the other half. Edwards said he'd like to see Virginia return to a model in which the state covers two-thirds of every college education.

Community colleges are struggling the most. The state has lost 23,000 community college students in four years, a drop of 14%. Their numbers have been falling for a decade, reaching a 20-year low.

Blake called the drop "unprecedented," because when an economy struggles, typically community college enrollment increases.

Richard Bland College, the state's only junior college, has bucked the trend, growing by 21%.

The pandemic drove lower-income students away from college, as community colleges and other schools that cater to low-income families saw their enrollments drop, while the state's wealthiest schools kept growing.

Minimum wage has increased, and many low-skill jobs are paying higher wages, driving high school grads away from college and toward entry-level jobs.

The G3 bill - "Get skilled, get a job, get ahead" - signed last year by then-Gov. Ralph Northam, was designed to pump up community college enrollment by paying for the tuition of students enrolled in in-demand fields.

The state's most prestigious colleges are among the schools that have grown: Virginia Tech (9%), George Mason (8%), Norfolk State (7%), UVA (4%), and William & Mary (4%).

No school has added as many students as Virginia Tech, whose undergraduate student body jumped by more than 2,500 students to 29,760.

"Tech has become humongous," said Norment, who described the college as wanting to be "everything to everybody."

Tech's enrollment has ballooned 25% in the past decade. When a prestigious school decides to accept more students, Norment said, it digs deeper into its applicant pool and essentially robs other schools of their students.

Norment wondered if their enrollments should be capped, a process that would require General Assembly approval.

Except it's not a zero-sum game. There are 14% fewer in-state undergraduate students compared to a decade ago.

Neither UVA nor Virginia Tech expects to grow in the next six years.

Moving forward, finding students will be even harder. The number of high school graduates is expected to decrease 10% between 2025 and 2037, the result of fewer births.

But Virginia colleges still expect to grow their enrollment, even while the pool of applicants slides, by keeping more students in college

The graduation rate in the state is just below 70%.