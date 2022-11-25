Virginia's K-12 enrollment still not yet back to pre-pandemic levels

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Across the U.S., COVID-19 relief money is helping to subsidize growing numbers of big-city schools with small numbers of students. When the money runs out in a few years, officials will face a difficult choice: Keep the schools open despite the financial strain, or close them, upsetting communities looking for stability for their children. An analysis by Chalkbeat and The Associated Press shows more than one in five New York City elementary schools had fewer than 300 students last school year.

Enrollment in Virginia’s public K-12 schools, which took a massive nosedive in 2020 due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, increased this fall for the first time since then but has not yet bounced back to pre-pandemic levels.

The state reported 1,263,342 students enrolled in Virginia’s public schools this fall. The number is an increase of about 11,000 students since last fall but still about 35,000 fewer than 2019, the last fall before the pandemic hit.

“It was certainly a goal to get back to in-person instruction. We can see in the data that there's been a negative impact on learning and student achievement and that, for the majority of students, virtual instruction was not a good fit,” said Charles Pyle, spokesman for the Virginia Department of Education.

“What we've seen during the pandemic is more parents exercising the options (of home school and private schools). But we're also seeing now that we're in our second year of in-person instruction for most students, we're seeing parents sending their children back to their local public schools.”

Enrollment trends vary largely by locality.

Chesterfield County Public Schools enrollment has rebounded to surpass its 2019 numbers.

Henrico County saw its enrollment numbers increase this year for the first time since the pandemic, mirroring the statewide trend. A Henrico Schools spokeswoman attributed the enrollment increase to birth rate increase and the county’s reputation.

In Hanover County, the only school division in Virginia to fully open for the entirety of the 2020-2021 school year with in-person learning five days a week, enrollment began to rise last fall even as neighboring localities and the state as a whole saw continued drops.

“We are incredibly grateful for a community that has for many years supported our work to provide our students with the best education possible,” said Hanover Schools spokesman Chris Whitley. “Our schools are a direct reflection and extension of our community, and we look forward to continuing to uphold our tradition of excellence for years to come.”

Richmond Public Schools, the last division in the state to return to in-person learning, saw an increase of about 500 students this fall, but is still looking at about 3,500 students fewer than its 2019 enrollment.

As Richmond students’ reading ability continues to be a main worry for the community, some parents have begun to question the division’s decision to continue remote learning after life-saving vaccines were widely available, and science clearly showed that the COVID-19 virus was not spreading in schools as widely as many had feared at the onset of the pandemic.

Data on homeschool enrollment for this fall had not yet been published this week, but state data shows that about 17,500 more students engaged in home instruction last year, compared with fall 2019 before the pandemic.

The number of students who transferred from public schools to home-schooling increased 90% from the 2019-2020 academic year to the 2020-2021 year, according to a state report.

abryson@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6945

Twitter: @AnnaBryson18

