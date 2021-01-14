Virginia's schools should now prioritize in-person instruction, VDH and VDOE say in new guidance

State agencies say Virginia will now be prioritizing in-person instruction going forward in the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, the Virginia Department of Health alongside the Virginia Department of Education released new guidance on how to safely reopen school buildings and have students return to the classroom, replacing the phase guidance issued in July.

"Instead of 'schools should be closed,' we're going to approach it from the starting point of 'schools need to be open,'" Gov. Ralph Northam said at a COVID-19 briefing Thursday.

“Every school division will have to decide what works best for it,” he added.

The new guidance doesn't serve as a mandate to force schools to open. Instead, schools are being asked to "maximize" in-person instruction depending on impact factors, such as how many outbreaks a school has had and how strained a school's staff is because of absenteeism.

Impact is assessed at three levels: low, medium and high. Schools with the lowest impact have zero to sporadic cases of COVID-19, along with no evidence of transmission; low student absenteeism; and normal staff capacity.