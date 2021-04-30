Virginia's top colleges are wait-listing more applicants, raising expectations

Why the increase? For one, most colleges didn’t required SAT or ACT scores this year because of the pandemic. Students who normally wouldn’t have applied to schools with high average test scores felt emboldened and applied, figuring they had better chances than usual. For another, freshman enrollment sank in 2020, as some students chose to take a gap year.

The problem with receiving so many applications is that colleges can’t be sure how many students will actually show up in the fall. Typically they look at metrics to determine which students will come, such as whether the student visited the campus. But campus tours were shut down last year, and colleges don’t have that information to rely on.

Colleges have pretty specific enrollment targets, said Jim Jump, the director of college counseling at St. Christopher’s School. If a college admits too many students, it won’t have space to house them. If it admits too few, it leaves revenue on the table. Waitlists are an insurance policy to hit that number, Jump said.

Among its 48,000 applicants, UVA admitted 21% and selected another 10% for its waitlist this year, about 5,000 applicants. Last year, UVA wait-listed about 4,500 applicants, and 550 of them ultimately enrolled, a school spokesman said.