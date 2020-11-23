VMI forms diversity committee in response to allegations of racism

The Virginia Military Institute has formed a diversity, equity and inclusion committee that met for the first time Monday and established its charter.

The committee consists of members of the board of visitors and may include non-voting member representatives from the university's faculty, staff, corps of cadets, alumni and other groups.

Its purpose is to review VMI's progress on inclusivity and its vision of maintaining a welcoming and affirming environment. It will review reports on gender and ethnicity data related to recruitment, admissions and the composition of the corps, faculty and staff.

Members of the committee are Mike Hamlar, Lara Chambers, retired Lt. Gen. Charles Dominy, Lester Johnson, Scott Marsh, Dave Miller, Joe Reeder and Tom Watjen. Hamlar will serve as chair.

This committee is separate from VMI's committee on commemorations and memorials, which is reviewing memorials on campus that reference the Confederacy. The school's board of visitors voted earlier this month to remove a statue of Stonewall Jackson.