 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
VMI forms diversity committee in response to allegations of racism
1 comment

VMI forms diversity committee in response to allegations of racism

{{featured_button_text}}
skd vmigraduationparade 051518 p04

Virginia Military Institute cadets lined up for the Cadet Change of Command and Graduation parade on the Parade Ground in 2018.

 STEPHANIE KLEIN-DAVIS | THE ROANOKE TIMES

The Virginia Military Institute has formed a diversity, equity and inclusion committee that met for the first time Monday and established its charter. 

The committee consists of members of the board of visitors and may include non-voting member representatives from the university's faculty, staff, corps of cadets, alumni and other groups. 

Its purpose is to review VMI's progress on inclusivity and its vision of maintaining a welcoming and affirming environment. It will review reports on gender and ethnicity data related to recruitment, admissions and the composition of the corps, faculty and staff.

Members of the committee are Mike Hamlar, Lara Chambers, retired Lt. Gen. Charles Dominy, Lester Johnson, Scott Marsh, Dave Miller, Joe Reeder and Tom Watjen. Hamlar will serve as chair. 

This committee is separate from VMI's committee on commemorations and memorials, which is reviewing memorials on campus that reference the Confederacy. The school's board of visitors voted earlier this month to remove a statue of Stonewall Jackson. 

ekolenich@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6109

Twitter: @EricKolenich

1 comment

Tags

Reporter

Eric Kolenich writes about higher education, sports, coronavirus and protests for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the newspaper in 2009 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a degree in English. (804) 649-6109

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News