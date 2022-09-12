VSU football game delayed after police say man brings air rifle on campus

Virginia State University locked down its campus and delayed the start of its football game Saturday evening after a man was seen on campus carrying an air rifle, a VSU spokesperson said.
Police arrested Kenny Edwards of Petersburg and charged him with trespassing.
A member of the VSU community saw a man walking on campus carrying a backpack with what appeared to be a rifle attached. VSU placed the campus on lock down and delayed the start of the game against Bluefield State University.
Bringing weapons on VSU's campus is illegal, the spokesperson said.
Police arrested Edwards, who is not a VSU student, at his home. Police did not provide his age. He was transported to the Chesterfield County Jail.
Officers said the rifle he carried was an air rifle. Police were already aware of Edwards, the VSU spokesperson said, because earlier in the day, residents in nearby Colonial Heights had called police about a man carrying what appeared to be a rifle.
VSU police had already told Edwards to stay off campus. On a previous occasion, authorities say Edwards was found sleeping in a VSU building.
The game, scheduled to start at 6 p.m., began at 7:45. VSU won 28-7.
PHOTOS: Project Plant It! at VSU Randolph Farm
Shai West, Project Plant It! coordinator at Dominion Energy, watches as girls from the Petersburg YMCA taste foods that were possible because of pollinization. They had just taken a tour of VSU Randolph Farm Tuesday, May 3, 2022. From left to right are Dakota E., Jatiyah A., KeMarah S. and Naomie J.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
ABOVE: Third-grader Jatiyhah A. looked out at VSU Randolph Farm as she and other girls from the Petersburg YMCA took a trolley tour as part of Dominion Energy’s Project Plant It! on Tuesday.
LEFT: KeMarah S. (left) and Naomie J. tasted foods that were each made possible because of pollinization after touring VSU Randolph Farm, also as part of Project Plant It!
Photos by ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Jimmy Mullins, tour coordinator at VSU Randolph Farm, tells girls from the Petersburg YMCA about the farm as part of Project Plant It! Tuesday, May 3, 2022.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Third grader Jatiyhah A. looks out at VSU Randolph Farm as she and other girls from the Petersburg YMCA take a trolley tour as part of Project Plant It! Tuesday, May 3, 2022.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Girls from the Petersburg YMCA listen as Seth Blair, a forester with Dominion Energy, shows how to plant a red bud at VSU Randolph Farm as part of a Project Plant It! Tuesday, May 3, 2022.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
(L-R) KeMarah S. and Naomie J., taste foods that were possible because of pollinization after touring VSU Randolph Farm as part of a Project Plant It! Tuesday, May 3, 2022.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH