 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

VSU football game delayed after police say man brings air rifle on campus

  • 0
Virginia State University icon

Virginia State University campus

 ERIC KOLENICH/TIMES-DISPATCH

Virginia State University locked down its campus and delayed the start of its football game Saturday evening after a man was seen on campus carrying an air rifle, a VSU spokesperson said. 

Police arrested Kenny Edwards of Petersburg and charged him with trespassing. 

Virginia Tech, UVa move up in U.S. News & World Report ranking of best colleges

A member of the VSU community saw a man walking on campus carrying a backpack with what appeared to be a rifle attached. VSU placed the campus on lock down and delayed the start of the game against Bluefield State University. 

Bringing weapons on VSU's campus is illegal, the spokesperson said. 

Virginia Union plans $100 million innovation center, campus expansion

Police arrested Edwards, who is not a VSU student, at his home. Police did not provide his age. He was transported to the Chesterfield County Jail.

People are also reading…

Officers said the rifle he carried was an air rifle. Police were already aware of Edwards, the VSU spokesperson said, because earlier in the day, residents in nearby Colonial Heights had called police about a man carrying what appeared to be a rifle. 

Chief operating officer at William & Mary takes executive job at Virginia Tech

VSU police had already told Edwards to stay off campus. On a previous occasion, authorities say Edwards was found sleeping in a VSU building. 

The game, scheduled to start at 6 p.m., began at 7:45. VSU won 28-7. 

ekolenich@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6109

Twitter: @EricKolenich

0 Comments

Reporter

Eric Kolenich writes about higher education, health systems and more for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the newspaper in 2009 and spent 11 years in the Sports section. (804) 649-6109

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Princeton University now free for families earning under $100K

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News