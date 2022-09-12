VSU football game delayed after police say man brings air rifle on campus

Virginia State University locked down its campus and delayed the start of its football game Saturday evening after a man was seen on campus carrying an air rifle, a VSU spokesperson said.

Police arrested Kenny Edwards of Petersburg and charged him with trespassing.

A member of the VSU community saw a man walking on campus carrying a backpack with what appeared to be a rifle attached. VSU placed the campus on lock down and delayed the start of the game against Bluefield State University.

Bringing weapons on VSU's campus is illegal, the spokesperson said.

Police arrested Edwards, who is not a VSU student, at his home. Police did not provide his age. He was transported to the Chesterfield County Jail.

Officers said the rifle he carried was an air rifle. Police were already aware of Edwards, the VSU spokesperson said, because earlier in the day, residents in nearby Colonial Heights had called police about a man carrying what appeared to be a rifle.

VSU police had already told Edwards to stay off campus. On a previous occasion, authorities say Edwards was found sleeping in a VSU building.

The game, scheduled to start at 6 p.m., began at 7:45. VSU won 28-7.