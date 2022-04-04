VSU president selected to Biden's board of advisors for HBCUs

Virginia State University President Makola Abdullah was one of 18 people selected by President Joe Biden to serve on the President’s Board of Advisors on Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

The board’s purpose is to advance the HBCU Initiative, a plan established by the Jimmy Carter administration to increase the educational opportunities at historically Black colleges and universities. The board comprises educators, business leaders, a student and NBA player Chris Paul, who has worked to promote HBCUs.

The board will submit an annual federal plan for assistance for HBCUs, advise the secretary of education and make recommendations on how to increase the private sector role in strengthening HBCUs.

Serving on the board will allow Abdullah to work on issues of educational equity, excellence and economic opportunities for HBCUs, he said.

“I am proud to serve on this board, which allows me to continue to advocate for the transformative work of HBCUs,” Abdullah added.

Abdullah became VSU’s president in 2016, after serving as provost and senior vice president at Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach, Fla. A Chicago native, Abdullah earned a bachelor’s in civil engineering from Howard University and a master’s and doctorate in civil engineering from Northwestern University.

Also selected to the board was Javaune Adams-Gaston, president of Norfolk State University.