VSU receives $500,000 donation from former school president

Virginia State University will receive $500,000 from Universal Corporation, a Richmond-based tobacco company, on behalf of Eddie N. Moore Jr., who was VSU's president for 17 years and member of Universal's board for more than 20 years.

Universal said it will donate $1 million to charitable causes chosen by Moore, with half going to VSU.

"I believe in education, and I believe in the work of VSU," Moore said in a statement. "I spent 17 years at VSU, and there is a part of my heart that will forever remain there. I thought it only right that I leave VSU in my will so that the university can continue the work of transforming lives."

Moore was VSU's president from 1993-2010. VSU will receive $50,000 now and an annuity for 10 years following Moore's death. The school will use the money to create a scholarship fund with the VSU Foundation.

Moore also will give $150,000 for VSU students who choose to attend Penn State, his alma mater, for graduate school.