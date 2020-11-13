 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
VSU receives $500,000 donation from former school president
0 comments

VSU receives $500,000 donation from former school president

{{featured_button_text}}

Virginia State University will receive $500,000 from Universal Corporation, a Richmond-based tobacco company, on behalf of Eddie N. Moore Jr., who was VSU's president for 17 years and member of Universal's board for more than 20 years.

Universal said it will donate $1 million to charitable causes chosen by Moore, with half going to VSU. 

"I believe in education, and I believe in the work of VSU," Moore said in a statement. "I spent 17 years at VSU, and there is a part of my heart that will forever remain there. I thought it only right that I leave VSU in my will so that the university can continue the work of transforming lives." 

Moore was VSU's president from 1993-2010. VSU will receive $50,000 now and an annuity for 10 years following Moore's death. The school will use the money to create a scholarship fund with the VSU Foundation. 

Moore also will give $150,000 for VSU students who choose to attend Penn State, his alma mater, for graduate school. 

XGRBB0310L

Eddie N. Moore Jr. 

 BOB BROWN

ekolenich@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6109

Twitter: @EricKolenich

0 comments

Tags

Reporter

Eric Kolenich writes about higher education, sports, coronavirus and protests for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the newspaper in 2009 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a degree in English. (804) 649-6109

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News