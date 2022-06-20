VSU renews contract for president Makola Abdullah through 2029

Virginia State University has extended the contract of president Makola Abdullah through 2029. The board of visitors approved the measure Friday.

Abdullah, who turns 53 on Wednesday, will earn $422,000 annually in base pay.

"I've had the honor of being the president of Virginia State University since 2016, and I'm happy the board has enough confidence in me to offer me the extension," Abdullah said. "I'm excited to do the best for the faculty, staff and students at Virginia State."

While other colleges have seen their enrollment contract since the pandemic began, VSU grew 7% last fall. Its enrollment of 4,300 students is about equal to when Abdullah joined the school.

The campus's physical space is growing, too. The university recently broke ground on its largest construction project in school history, a $120 million academic facility that will house 110 offices, 40 classrooms, a theater, gym and pool.

And the athletic department is adding four new sports – men's and women's soccer and men's and women's lacrosse.

Historically Black colleges and universities have received higher charitable contributions in the past two years, and VSU has gotten a share. The Ettrick public school recently received a $30 million donation from MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and in 2020, it received $5 million in donations.

Before taking the job at VSU, Abdullah was provost at Bethune-Cookman University in Florida. A Chicago native, he earned a bachelor's at Howard University and a master's and doctorate from Northwestern. He was 24 years old when he earned his PhD in engineering, and he is believed to have been the youngest African American in the country to earn a doctorate in engineering.

Since joining VSU, he has served on a number of higher education committees. President Joe Biden selected him as one of 18 to serve on the Board of Advisors on Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

He is the chairperson for the council of presidents for Virginia until the end of June when his term ends. He was previously chair for The Council of 1890s – a higher education association named for the year Congress established a second Morrill Act to build Black land-grant universities, including VSU.

Abdullah is also chair of the council of presidents for the Association of Public & Land Grant Universities.