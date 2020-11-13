VSU to get $500K donation from Universal Corp. on behalf of Moore

Virginia State University will receive $500,000 from Universal Corp., a Richmond-based tobacco company, on behalf of Eddie N. Moore Jr., who was VSU’s president for 17 years and a member of Universal’s board for more than 20 years.

Universal said it will donate $1 million to charitable causes chosen by Moore, with half going to VSU.

“I believe in education, and I believe in the work of VSU,” Moore said in a statement. “I spent 17 years at VSU, and there is a part of my heart that will forever remain there. I thought it only right that I leave VSU in my will so that the university can continue the work of transforming lives.”

Moore was VSU’s president from 1993 to 2010. VSU will receive $50,000 now and an annuity for 10 years after Moore’s death. The school will use the money to create a scholarship fund with the VSU Foundation.

Moore also will give $150,000 for VSU students who choose to attend Penn State, his alma mater, for graduate school.