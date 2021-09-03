VSU will open a first-of-its-kind center to mend relationship between police and Black community

Jefferson grew up in small town, Manassas Park, where the head of police was her classmate’s father and the school’s resource officer was her Facebook friend. She had never conceived of police abuse. Then she got to college, watched the incidents nationwide on the news and heard stories from her VSU classmates of racial profiling.

Seated next to English, she listened to officers share their side. They talked about how not every officer has bad intentions, how plenty want to protect and serve their communities and how they must make life-and-death decisions in the flash of a moment. They deserve to come home at the end of the night, too.

“My perspective definitely changed in terms of being willing to move forward with those who do want to change,” said Jefferson, now a law student at North Carolina Central. “Everybody has a side. Everybody has a story. But are you willing to hear the other person’s?”

There are a lot of misunderstandings about police, English said. For one, departments don’t all have the same policies. After Floyd’s death, activists suggested eight changes to how police confront crisis situations, called 8 Can’t Wait. It called for banning chokeholds, prohibiting shooting at moving vehicles and requiring a warning before shooting.