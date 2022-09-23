VUU agrees to pay $35,000 a year to keep logo signs on tower

Seth Tindley of Virginia Union University Choir performs during Virginia Union Family Day.
Virginia Union University has agreed to pay the state $35,000 annually to keep four illuminated logos atop an on-campus tower that was designated as a historic landmark.
VUU violated a contract it made with the state that prohibits large signs from being displayed on the tower, said Julie Langan, director of the state’s
Department of Historic Resources. Langan plans to sign the agreement next week.
Authorities are concerned about the 83-year-old Vann Memorial Tower and whether it can safely hold the 17-foot-tall signs without causing damage.
“We’ve been put in a very awkward position,” said Langan, noting that Virginia Union voluntarily made the agreement that prohibited putting large signs on the tower. “They knew what they were agreeing to.”
A spokesperson for VUU did not respond to a request for comment.
The private university, in Richmond’s North Side, reconstructed the 165-foot tower at its current site more than 80 years ago.
In 2010, VUU agreed to a deed of easement, which allowed the university to receive $340,000 from the National Park Service to fund the restoration of the tower and adjoining Belgian Building.
As part of the easement, VUU agreed not to alter the tower or building. The contract specifically restricts large signs, billboards or other advertising on the building’s exterior.
But in January 2020, VUU installed on each side four 17-foot-tall, illuminated signs visible from miles away.
If VUU had chosen to put a sign on any other building on campus, the state wouldn’t have a problem with it, Langan said.
The tower and Belgian Building are the only parts of campus restricted by the easement.
The Department of Historic Resources initially asked for the signs to be removed, but VUU refused, Langan said. Allia Carter, a vice president for VUU, told the Board of Historic Resources that the tower was a campus focal point and a “light in a dark time.”
Last year, the Board of Historic Resources proposed an agreement to keep the signs. VUU would add a preservation section to its master plan, hire a structural engineer who will inspect the tower, sponsor two historical markers on campus and pay to keep the signs in place.
The state proposed a $50,000 annual fee. Virginia Union asked for $25,000, and the two sides settled in the middle.
If it is determined that the signs damage the tower, VUU agreed it would remove them. The historical markers are intended to educate the public about the history of VUU and the Belgian Building.
The tower is named for Robert L. Vann, a VUU alumnus. The Belgian Building was designated as a historic landmark by the Virginia Landmarks Register and the National Register of Historic Places.
It was originally constructed by Belgian architects for the 1939 New York World’s Fair. At the beginning of World War II, Belgium decided to give the building to an American college as a gesture of friendship.
Virginia Union was picked as the recipient, and the building was disassembled, shipped to Richmond and rebuilt in 1941.
The state isn’t the only government entity concerned with the signs. According to Richmond BizSense, the city of Richmond’s Commission of Architectural Review determined that the signs violate the city’s historic preservation guidelines.
The City Council can override the commission and award a certificate of appropriateness, which the city says the university needs.
The state’s agreement with Virginia Union has no effect on the city and its decision to approve or deny the signs, Langan said.
From the archives: In 1960, The Richmond 34 were arrested during a sit-in at the Thalhimers lunch counter
Demonstrators are arrested and charged with trespassing at Thalhimers department store on Feb. 22, 1960. Those arrested would not leave after being refused service at a tearoom and a lunch counter.
TIMES-DISPATCH FILE PHOTO
Crowd inside Thalhimers department store the day of demonstration and arrests. Photo was not published. Photo taken Feb. 22, 1960. Was received by Times-Dispatch library on February 23, 1960
FILE PHOTO
The Rev. Frank Pinkston, a 23-year-old Baptist ministerial student from Silver Springs, Fla., is arrested and charged with trespassing at Thalhimers department store on Feb. 22, 1960. Those arrested would not leave after being refused service at a tearoom and a lunch counter.
TIMES-DISPATCH FILE PHOTO
Crowd at city lock-up after 34 demonstrators were arrested and charged with trespassing at Thalhimers department store. Those arrested would not leave after being refused service at a tearoom and a lunch counter.
TIMES-DISPATCH FILE PHOTO
Front page of the Richmond Times-Dispatch from Feb. 23, 1960. An article about arrests at the Thalhimers sit-in is in the bottom right corner.
The story that ran on the Feb. 23, 1960 front page of the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
Page 4 of the Richmond Times-Dispatch from Tuesday, February 23, 1960.
Photo from page 4 of the Richmond Times-Dispatch from Feb. 23, 1960.
Published caption: "Mounted and K-9 Squad Policemen Break Up Crowd at Lock-Up After Arrests"
TIMES-DISPATCH FILE PHOTO
Thalhimers picket and protest
Anderson Collection, Valentine Richmond History Center
Thalhimers picket and protest.
Anderson Collection, Valentine Richmond History Center
Thalhimers picket and protest
Anderson Collection, Valentine Richmond History Center
LeRoy Bray arrested at Thalhimers department store as students from Virginia Union University attempt to get service in whites-only dining areas.
Anderson Collection, Valentine Richmond History Center
Frank Pinkston, lower right, at Thalhimers department store, outside the Richmond Room, Feb. 22, 1960, in an attempt to be seated in segregated dining areas.
Anderson Collection, Valentine Richmond History Center
Protest at Thalhimers department store in downtown Richmond as Virginia Union University students attempted to get served in whites-only dining areas. Dr. Marshall Banks is at left, against the wall. Cornell Moore is behind him.
Anderson Collection, Valentine Richmond History Center
Pickets outside Thalhimers department store in downtown Richmond as Virginia Union University students attempted to get served in whites-only dining areas.
Anderson Collection, Valentine Richmond History Center
Pickets outside Thalhimers department store in downtown Richmond as Virginia Union University students attempted to get served in whites-only dining areas.
Anderson Collection, Valentine Richmond History Center
Frank Pinkston, lower right, at Thalhimers department store, outside the Richmond Room, Feb. 22, 1960, in an attempt to be seated in segregated dining areas.
Anderson Collection, Valentine Richmond History Center
Protest at Thalhimers department store in downtown Richmond as Virginia Union University students attempted to get served in whites-only dining areas.
Anderson Collection, Valentine Richmond History Center
Protest at Thalhimers department store in downtown Richmond as Virginia Union University students attempted to get served in whites-only dining areas.
Anderson Collection, Valentine Richmond History Center
Thalhimers picket and protest.
Anderson Collection, Valentine Richmond History Center
Elizabeth Johnson Rice was the speaker of the "Civil Rights Day of Remembrance" at the former Thalhimers Department Store on Broad Street on Sunday, February 22, 2004. Rice returned to Richmond to commemorate the 44th anniversary of their protest over lunch counter segregation.
CINDY BLANCHARD
Viewers stand under umbrellas on Feb. 22, 2010 during the unveiling of a marker commemorating the Thalhimers sit-in and the Richmond 34.
DEAN HOFFMEYER
Elizabeth Thalhimer-Smartt (left) and Elizabeth Johnson-Rice pull back the cover over a marker commemorating the Thalhimers sit-in and the Richmond 34 on Feb. 22, 2010.
DEAN HOFFMEYER
Rev. Leroy M. Bray, Jr. photographed Wed. Feb. 10, 2010 in Richmond. Mr. Bray was one of 34 VUU students arrested for defying segregation and will be speaking at 50th anniversary events.
MARK GORMUS
Elizabeth Johnson Rice, one of the 34 VUU students arrested in 1960 lunch-counter sit-in at Thalhimers.
COURTESY OF ELIZABETH JOHNSON RICE
Elizabeth Johnson Rice in her VUU yearbook photo
Virginia Union University
Del. Mamye E. BaCote, D-Newport News, center, received a standing ovation during the floor session of the House of Delegates in Richmond on Monday, Feb. 22, 2010. BaCote had just revealed that she was one of the "Richmond 34" who staged a sit-in at the all-white Thalhimers lunch room when she was a student at Virginia Union University.
BOB BROWN
Ford T. Johnson of Maryland unveils the historical marker commemorating the "Richmond 34," a group of mostly 34 Virginia Union University students arrested during a sit-in at the Thalhimers department store. Johnson, who is one of the 34, was accompanied by three others who took part in the sit-in: (from left): Johnson's sister, Elizabeth Johnson Rice; Raymond B. Randolph Jr. of Farmington Hills, Michigan (third from left); and Wendell Foster of Richmond (fourth from left). The unveiling took place along Broad Street, between 6th and 7th streets on June 28, 2016.
P. KEVIN MORLEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
Elizabeth Johnson Rice speaks during the unveiling of an historical marker commemorating the 1960 "Richmond Sit-In" of 34 Virginia Union University students at the Thalhimers department store lunchroom. Rice is one of the 34 students who took part in the sit-in. The ceremony took place on Broad Street between 6th and 7th Streets. June 28, 2016.
P. KEVIN MORLEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, right, welcomed the Rev. Leroy M. Bray, Jr., left, and his wife, Cynthia, center to the Executive Mansion in Richmond on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. They were part of a group of black leaders, some of whom were members of the Richmond 34, who stages a sit-in at Thalhimers lunch counter in 1960.
BOB BROWN
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, right, talks with Rev. Dr. Claude Perkins, left, and his wife Cheryl, center, inside the Executive Mansion in Richmond, on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. They were part of a group of black leaders, some of whom were members of the Richmond 34, who staged a sit-in at Thalhimers lunch counter in 1960.
BOB BROWN
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, left,, welcomed Dr. Roland Moore, right, and his wife, Blanche, center, to the Executive Mansion in Richmond, VA Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. They were part of a group of black leaders, some of whom were members of the Richmond 34, who staged a sit-in at Thalhimers lunch counter in 1960.
BOB BROWN
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, left, welcomed, from left, retired judge Birdie Hairston Jamison, Dr. Anderson J. Franklin and Elizabeth Rice to the Executive Mansion in Richmond on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. They were part of a group of black leaders, some of whom were members of the Richmond 34, who staged a sit-in at Thalhimers lunch counter in 1960. Franklin and Rice were two of the original 34.
BOB BROWN
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, center, welcomed black leaders and some members of the Richmond 34 to the Executive Mansion in Richmond on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. They were part of a group of black leaders, some of whom were members of the Richmond 34, who staged a sit-in at Thalhimer's lunch counter in 1960.
BOB BROWN
Virginia First Lady Pam Northam, left, watches as her husband, Governor Ralph Northam, right, talks with Rev. Dr. Claude Perkins, center left, and his wife Cheryl, center right, inside the Executive Mansion in Richmond on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. The Perkins were part of a group of black leaders, visiting the Mansion, some of whom were members of the Richmond 34, who staged a sit-in at Thalhimers lunch counter in 1960.
BOB BROWN
Rev. Dr. Claude Perkins, left, and his wife Cheryl, second from left, talk with Virginia Governor Ralph Northam and First Lady Pam Northam inside the Executive Mansion in Richmond on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. The Perkins were part of a group of black leaders, visiting the Mansion, some of whom were members of the Richmond 34, who staged a sit-in at Thalhimers lunch counter in 1960.
BOB BROWN
Elizabeth Johnson Rice, center, surrounded by lawmakers and several other original members of the Richmond 34, were honored by the House of Delegates inside the State Capitol in Richmond on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. The Richmond 34 staged a sit-in at Thalhimers lunch room in 1960.
BOB BROWN
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, center, welcomed black leaders and some members of the Richmond 34 to the Executive Mansion in Richmond on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. They were part of a group of black leaders, some of whom were members of the Richmond 34, who staged a sit-in at Thalhimers lunch counter in 1960.
BOB BROWN
Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond, left, stands with Elizabeth Johnson Rice, center, surrounded by several other original members of the Richmond 34, from left, Dr. Anderson J. Franklin, Rev. Leroy M. Bray, Jr. and Wendell Foster, pose after they were honored by the House of Delegates inside the State Capitol in Richmond on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. The Richmond 34 staged a sit-in at Thalhimers lunch room in 1960.
BOB BROWN