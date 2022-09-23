VUU agrees to pay $35,000 a year to keep logo signs on tower

Virginia Union University has agreed to pay the state $35,000 annually to keep four illuminated logos atop an on-campus tower that was designated as a historic landmark.

VUU violated a contract it made with the state that prohibits large signs from being displayed on the tower, said Julie Langan, director of the state’s Department of Historic Resources. Langan plans to sign the agreement next week.

Authorities are concerned about the 83-year-old Vann Memorial Tower and whether it can safely hold the 17-foot-tall signs without causing damage.

“We’ve been put in a very awkward position,” said Langan, noting that Virginia Union voluntarily made the agreement that prohibited putting large signs on the tower. “They knew what they were agreeing to.”

A spokesperson for VUU did not respond to a request for comment.

The private university, in Richmond’s North Side, reconstructed the 165-foot tower at its current site more than 80 years ago.

In 2010, VUU agreed to a deed of easement, which allowed the university to receive $340,000 from the National Park Service to fund the restoration of the tower and adjoining Belgian Building.

As part of the easement, VUU agreed not to alter the tower or building. The contract specifically restricts large signs, billboards or other advertising on the building’s exterior.

But in January 2020, VUU installed on each side four 17-foot-tall, illuminated signs visible from miles away.

If VUU had chosen to put a sign on any other building on campus, the state wouldn’t have a problem with it, Langan said.

The tower and Belgian Building are the only parts of campus restricted by the easement.

The Department of Historic Resources initially asked for the signs to be removed, but VUU refused, Langan said. Allia Carter, a vice president for VUU, told the Board of Historic Resources that the tower was a campus focal point and a “light in a dark time.”

Last year, the Board of Historic Resources proposed an agreement to keep the signs. VUU would add a preservation section to its master plan, hire a structural engineer who will inspect the tower, sponsor two historical markers on campus and pay to keep the signs in place.

The state proposed a $50,000 annual fee. Virginia Union asked for $25,000, and the two sides settled in the middle.

If it is determined that the signs damage the tower, VUU agreed it would remove them. The historical markers are intended to educate the public about the history of VUU and the Belgian Building.

The tower is named for Robert L. Vann, a VUU alumnus. The Belgian Building was designated as a historic landmark by the Virginia Landmarks Register and the National Register of Historic Places.

It was originally constructed by Belgian architects for the 1939 New York World’s Fair. At the beginning of World War II, Belgium decided to give the building to an American college as a gesture of friendship.

Virginia Union was picked as the recipient, and the building was disassembled, shipped to Richmond and rebuilt in 1941.

The state isn’t the only government entity concerned with the signs. According to Richmond BizSense, the city of Richmond’s Commission of Architectural Review determined that the signs violate the city’s historic preservation guidelines.

The City Council can override the commission and award a certificate of appropriateness, which the city says the university needs.

The state’s agreement with Virginia Union has no effect on the city and its decision to approve or deny the signs, Langan said.