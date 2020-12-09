VUU, VSU receive grants to boost minority participation in STEM programs

Virginia Union University and Virginia State University will receive financial grants from Dominion Energy directed toward the schools' science, technology, engineering and math programs.
Dominion has pledged $25 million to 11 historically Black colleges and universities in Virginia, Ohio and the Carolinas during a six-year period. The money will be used to support endowments, capital projects, operating expenses and educational programs in clean energy.
Virginia Union will receive a $6 million grant from Dominion that will: endow a STEM studies program; create a Dominion Energy Scholars scholarship program; complete renovations of Huntley Hall dormitory; support a workforce development and training program and underwrite technology upgrades to 40 classrooms.
Virginia State will receive $2.75 million. From the total dollars, $1.8 million will be used to endow a scholarship for hundreds of upper-class students majoring in computer science or computer engineering. Another $650,000 will go toward expanding the VSU Summer Bridge Program from 15 students to 100. Summer Bridge is a pre-college program offered to incoming freshmen interested in STEM.
VSU's grant also will be used to support student research and attendance at professional conferences.
Dominion also said it will give $10 million in scholarships to African American students and other underrepresented minority students who reside in the company's service area.
