Walter Williams, George Mason economics professor and conservative columnist, dies at 84

Walter Williams, a George Mason University professor of economics and syndicated newspaper columnist known for his feisty defense of free market policies and limited government, died Wednesday. He was 84.

He was a member of the George Mason faculty for 40 years, still teaching classes until his death. His most recent column appeared on the opinions pages of Thursday's Richmond Times-Dispatch.

"Dr. Williams' body of work was remarkable, prolific and without question controversial," Ann Ardis, a George Mason dean, said in a statement. Much of Williams' work focused on how economics and government policies affected minority groups. "Walter examined it thoroughly and never shied away from tough conversations."

Williams questioned conventional wisdom but never used emotion or politics to make his point, Ardis said. Instead, he applied economic theory to get his message across. His opinions caused disagreement, Ardis said, but critical thinking and debate are key to academics.

"That is the foundation of higher education, and Dr. Williams left his mark, using his time, scholarship and wisdom to chart a unique and successful path."