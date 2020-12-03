Walter Williams, George Mason economics professor and conservative columnist, dies at 84

Walter Williams, a George Mason University professor of economics and syndicated newspaper columnist known for his feisty defense of free market policies and limited government, died Wednesday. He was 84.
He was a member of the George Mason faculty for 40 years, still teaching classes until his death. His most recent column appeared on the opinions pages of Thursday's Richmond Times-Dispatch.
"Dr. Williams' body of work was remarkable, prolific and without question controversial," Ann Ardis, a George Mason dean, said in a statement. Much of Williams' work focused on how economics and government policies affected minority groups. "Walter examined it thoroughly and never shied away from tough conversations."
Williams questioned conventional wisdom but never used emotion or politics to make his point, Ardis said. Instead, he applied economic theory to get his message across. His opinions caused disagreement, Ardis said, but critical thinking and debate are key to academics.
"That is the foundation of higher education, and Dr. Williams left his mark, using his time, scholarship and wisdom to chart a unique and successful path."
He wrote 13 books, including the 1982 work "The State Against Blacks," which argued that government measures inflict disproportionate harm on Black people. Williams said that minimum wage laws make it easier for companies to hire based on racial preference. He also wrote that rent control was "one of the most effective means of destroying a city."
"He was one of America's most courageous defenders of free markets, constitutionally limited government and individual responsibility," Donald Boudreaux, an economics professor at George Mason, wrote in the Wall Street Journal.
A 1985 Times-Dispatch article said that while it might be hard to imagine an economist having celebrity status, Williams came close. His teaching style was described as "flippant" and "free-wheeling" and his economic point of view as an iconoclastic defender of the free market.
A native of Philadelphia, he drove a cab after high school, was drafted into the Army and later attended California State University at Los Angeles. After earning his doctorate at the University of California, Los Angeles, he taught at Temple University and joined George Mason in 1981.
Williams served on the board of Media General for 11 years as its chairman of the audit committee and member of the executive board. Media General was previously the parent company for The Times-Dispatch.
When he retired from the board in 2011 at age 74, Media General's chairman, J. Stewart Bryan III, said the company had benefited from Williams' "judgment, his leadership and his incisive wit."
