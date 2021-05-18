WATCH NOW: Construction on Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU reaches turning point as final beam is set

When it's finished, the new downtown building for Children's Hospital of Richmond at Virginia Commonwealth University will rise 260 feet in the city's sky, or as tall as a stack of 13 giraffes.

The hospital markets itself with such factoids to underscore the facility's mission: Everything is done with kids in mind.

Children come to the hospital with different ailments. They need different approaches to treatment and different medicine, said Dr. Matt Schefft, a Children's Hospital hospitalist who has contributed to the hospital's design.

For the first time, all of VCU Health's pediatric services will exist in one building, nicknamed the Wonder Tower. Construction crews laid the final beam last month, and the hospital will celebrate with a virtual event Wednesday in which Mayor Levar Stoney is scheduled to speak. There's still drywall to place and medical equipment to deliver before it opens in early 2023.

The walls will be adorned with bright colors, and the top floors of the 16-story structure will have dedicated playrooms and performance spaces. Most 16-story buildings aren't as tall as the Wonder Tower, which needs more space from floor to ceiling because of the equipment that will eventually occupy the building. While City Hall one block over has 19 stories, it's about the same height.