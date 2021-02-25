WATCH NOW: First Lady Jill Biden visits Richmond to advocate for bringing cancer treatment to the community

But there’s often a divide between cancer clinics conducting research and the communities surrounding them. Too often, Winn said, cancer centers won’t treat the poorest members of their own communities. Winn, who was named Massey’s director in 2019, has focused on bridging that gap.

Last spring, he started giving weekly COVID-19 updates to the state’s Black faith leaders. He would explain the infection rate and provide updates on vaccine arrival. The conversation became known as Facts and Faith Fridays.

It started when local lawyer Rudene Mercer Haynes introduced Winn to F. Todd Gray, the pastor of Fifth Street Baptist Church in North Richmond, which Haynes used to attend. Haynes and Gray spoke at Wednesday’s panel.

There’s a level of apprehension talking about cancer, Haynes said. It makes people hesitant to get screened or seek high-quality care. Last spring, when COVID-19 was still new, disinformation was swirling, she said. If Winn could inform Black pastors, pastors could inform their parishes, she figured.

Churches across the country have played a key role in battling the pandemic, Biden said.