WATCH NOW: Henrico School Board chair apologizes for reposting Dr. Seuss Facebook post; Board will attend sensitivity training

The Henrico School Board will go through cultural sensitivity and implicit bias training in response to the sharing of an offensive Facebook post by its chair Micky Ogburn, the Board said on Wednesday.
Over the weekend, Ogburn shared a Facebook post that expressed disdain for the decision of the Dr. Seuss estate to stop publishing six books that portrayed Black and Asian people in stereotypical light. The decision, the estate said, was made last year and announced at the beginning of the month.
“The Grinch that stole Christmas/with its fictional villains/did not speak it out/when it made Hollywood millions,” read the post shared by Ogburn. It later adds, “Your goal is to hate/I do not condone/Go to hell snowflakes/Leave Dr. Seuss alone.”
The post, which Ogburn says she didn’t read in its entirety before sharing it, also contained a picture of Dr. Seuss character, the Grinch, with his middle finger up. When she originally shared it, she captioned her post: “I love this and Dr. Seuss books.”
Ogburn deleted the post when it began making rounds in various Henrico education advocacy groups over the weekend.
“If I had read the offensive poem in its entirety, I would have never reposted it, because this does not represent what I believe in,” Ogburn said Wednesday to a pool of reporters following a three and a half hour closed session meeting with the Board. “As soon as I read the entire offensive post, I immediately deleted it. But I know that this mistake has caused others pain, and has opened wounds I can only imagine.”
The Board did not say how many sessions of cultural sensitivity and implicit bias training they would attend, nor did the Board say when the town halls would occur.
“There are times when apologies are enough. There are also times when actions are required to help bridge gaps, caused by mistakes,” said Marcie Shea, who represents the Tuckahoe district on the Henrico School Board. “As a Board, this moment has sparked an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment and deepen conversations, opposing all forms of discrimination.”
On March 2, Dr. Seuss Enterprises, the company that publishes the Dr. Seuss books, which are famous for the whimsical “Cat in the Hat” character, announced it would stop publishing six of the books for portrayals of people that are “hurtful and wrong.” The debut Dr. Seuss' book, “And to think that I saw it on Mulberry Street,” was included in those that will no longer be sold.
Many of the Dr. Seuss books have been called into question by educators for racist portrayals of Black and Asian people.
“If I ran the Zoo” was among the books canceled from further publication, which portrays stereotypical pictures of Africans as monkeys, and at one point references “helpers who all wear their eyes at a slant."
Along with chairing the Henrico School Board, Ogburn also serves on the Maggie Walker Governor’s School regional board as an executive member. The chair of that Board, John Wright, said he was unaware of the postings until the Richmond Times-Dispatch contacted him, but said the Board remains committed to “creating and supporting a diverse, equitable and inclusive environment for both current and future students.”
