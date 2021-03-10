WATCH NOW: Henrico School Board chair apologizes for reposting Dr. Seuss Facebook post; Board will attend sensitivity training

The Board did not say how many sessions of cultural sensitivity and implicit bias training they would attend, nor did the Board say when the town halls would occur.

“There are times when apologies are enough. There are also times when actions are required to help bridge gaps, caused by mistakes,” said Marcie Shea, who represents the Tuckahoe district on the Henrico School Board. “As a Board, this moment has sparked an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment and deepen conversations, opposing all forms of discrimination.”

On March 2, Dr. Seuss Enterprises, the company that publishes the Dr. Seuss books, which are famous for the whimsical “Cat in the Hat” character, announced it would stop publishing six of the books for portrayals of people that are “hurtful and wrong.” The debut Dr. Seuss' book, “And to think that I saw it on Mulberry Street,” was included in those that will no longer be sold.

Many of the Dr. Seuss books have been called into question by educators for racist portrayals of Black and Asian people.

“If I ran the Zoo” was among the books canceled from further publication, which portrays stereotypical pictures of Africans as monkeys, and at one point references “helpers who all wear their eyes at a slant."