WATCH NOW: Monacan High social studies teacher fired for refusing to wear a mask to school

Rosemary Salomone, a Kenneth Wang Professor of Law at St. John’s University in New York City, said the school district was operating responsibly.

“It’s just unfathomable that he’s even making these claims because they’re not even close to having any constitutional grounding,” she said.

The School Board voted for the mandate Aug. 10, and State Health Commissioner Norm Oliver issued a public health order with the requirement two days later.

Roszel contacted Monacan High ahead of the beginning of the teacher workweek in August. Having no medical or religious exemptions, he was put on administrative leave.

“The [administration] team at Monacan handled it very delicately and with grace,” Roszel said in an interview Thursday, adding he later had a Zoom meeting where he was given the choice to resign or be terminated.

“Human resources pushed resignation very, very hard,” Roszel said. “I felt that I needed to stand up for myself and point out to CCPS, as well as the residents of Chesterfield County and my students, that this was wrong, and I was going to stand for what was right. I wasn’t going to be forced to quit my job I just worked so hard to attain.”