WATCH NOW: The University of Richmond's driving rats are back with bigger, better cars

Sophia stepped on a lever and off she went, driving her miniature 3D-printed car down the hallway floor, crossing the finish line, crashing into the clear plastic barrier and winning the race in a blowout. Her victory prize was marshmallows and crushed Froot Loops placed on a straw in front of her.
It was an impressive performance, given Sophia's a 6-month-old, black and white Long Evans rat.
Sophia is among the rats that researchers at the University of Richmond have been teaching to drive. Kelly Lambert, a professor of behavioral neuroscience who taught the rats, introduced them and her research in 2019, gaining national attention. Her work showed that rats living in more enriched environments could perform more complex tasks. Parallels can be drawn for how human brains should be nourished throughout life.
Now the rats are driving new, more spacious, high-tech cars designed in collaboration with Randolph-Macon College. And Lambert's team is studying the rats' brains throughout their lives, how they continue developing as adults and how they differ from wild rats found scavenging outside Richmond restaurants.
When the rats first gained their fame, their cars were crudely constructed plastic jugs with wheels. The rat would power the vehicle by touching wires. To go left or right, the rat would grab the wire on that side of the car. For the electrical circuit to be complete, a small electrical current ran through the rat's body.
The current didn't harm the rat, but the makeup of the car was unreliable, said John McManus, a computer science professor at Randolph-Macon. If the electrical connection was broken, the car didn't move. Plus the rats were partial to gnawing on the wires.
To remedy the problems, he and student Max Spivey developed a new car, or ROV (rodent-operated vehicle) as they called it. Spivey had won a grant from the college's Schapiro Undergraduate Research Fellowship program to work one-on-one with McManus for 10 weeks last summer.
A 3D printer brought their concept to life. They built the sides of the car with Lexan, a clear plastic similar to plexiglass. They constructed the top with another plastic called polylactic acid. They hid the wires and replaced the driving mechanism with a lever.
"It's a much more deliberate and focused thing the rat has to do to drive," McManus said.
They designed cars with different complexities. In the most basic version, there's one lever that moves the car forward with no ability to steer. In another, there are three levers that take the car straight, left or right. Anti-lock brakes haven't been developed yet.
McManus and Spivey mounted a camera so researchers could better watch the rats in action. And they gave the ROV some flair, too. Each back bumper is adorned with a license plate bearing the rats' names, Sophia and Aletheia. One is trimmed in yellow and bears a Randolph-Macon sticker. The other is trimmed in red and displays a UR sticker.
It was a great opportunity for Spivey, the professor said. Millions of students get a great education, but few are able to put their education to work while still in college.
"It's what you do with what you learn that's so important," McManus said.
In her 2019 research, Lambert reported that rats who lived in an enriched environment better performed tasks than those who lived in a standard environment. The rats who lived in upgraded digs enjoyed a larger cage, objects to climb on, pieces of wood and rat roommates. The unlucky rats lived in standard, smaller cages. The takeaway is that for a brain to perform its best, whether it's a rat's or a human's, it needs stimuli and interaction.
"A brain needs experience," Lambert said.
Her research might offer clues about human brain ailments such as schizophrenia and depression, she said. Now Lambert studies how enriched environments affect the rats' brains as they age. There might even be a correlation to how humans face Alzheimer's Disease.
UR students who work in the lab are learning more about the rats, their brains and the ramifications their findings could have for humans.
Erin Burns, a student researcher, is studying how brains continue to develop after a rat reaches adulthood, which is about six months. It's a process known as adult neurogenesis. The brain devotes a lot of resources developing new neurons, and the exact reason hasn't been determined. It would be a waste of resources if there weren't a good reason, Burns said.
Her trials have yielded surprising results. In some cases, rats whose brains developed less as adults actually performed better than the ones whose brains continued developing.
Nick Gonzales, another student researcher, has studied the difference between wild rats and lab rats. To find wild rats, he and other researchers head downtown and jump into dumpsters near restaurants. Wild rats experience much more stimuli in their lives, but they face greater stress, too.
The UR rats have been so popular, Lambert has found that they are a great way to get people's attention on other science topics, including the importance of vaccination against COVID-19. Rats are a great way to introduce people to mainstream science, she said.
They got McManus' attention, too. He works in robotics, but he felt drawn to the project because he found the idea of studying rat brains and their implications for humans compelling.
After all, rat brains and human brains are very similar, Lambert said. Rats have the same brain areas and neurochemistry as humans, just in a smaller package. They have smaller cars, too.
