WATCH NOW: The University of Richmond's driving rats are back with bigger, better cars

It was a great opportunity for Spivey, the professor said. Millions of students get a great education, but few are able to put their education to work while still in college.

"It's what you do with what you learn that's so important," McManus said.

In her 2019 research, Lambert reported that rats who lived in an enriched environment better performed tasks than those who lived in a standard environment. The rats who lived in upgraded digs enjoyed a larger cage, objects to climb on, pieces of wood and rat roommates. The unlucky rats lived in standard, smaller cages. The takeaway is that for a brain to perform its best, whether it's a rat's or a human's, it needs stimuli and interaction.

"A brain needs experience," Lambert said.

Her research might offer clues about human brain ailments such as schizophrenia and depression, she said. Now Lambert studies how enriched environments affect the rats' brains as they age. There might even be a correlation to how humans face Alzheimer's Disease.

UR students who work in the lab are learning more about the rats, their brains and the ramifications their findings could have for humans.