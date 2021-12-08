'We do feel comfortable announcing some sweeping tax reform initiatives: In Chesterfield state of county address, Administrator Joe Casey announces tax cuts

Chesterfield County residents will see their real estate taxes drop but at least two pennies in the upcoming calendar year.
County Administrator Joe Casey announced the real estate tax, currently at 95 cents per $100 of assessed value, would lower to at least 93 cents per $100 of assessed value at the annual Chesterfield State of County Address on Wednesday.
“We have tried to position the county in the strongest [economic] position since 2007, the Great Recession,” Casey said Wednesday. “And from our forecasts we do feel comfortable announcing some sweeping tax reform initiatives.”
"We know how high 2021 home sale prices have been, which again translates into higher 2022 assessed values,” Casey said. “I feel 100% comfortable saying 93 cents is our starting point [for 2022] not 95 cents.”
The state of the county, in partnership with Chesterfield Chamber of Commerce ChamberRVA, was held at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Midlothian.
During the county’s last budget cycle when the county maintained its 95 cents real estate tax rate as Chesterfield homes were expected to rise to 4.25% in assessed value, meaning the property owner would pay more on an annual real estate tax bill, Casey said: “My personal and professional opinion is that our current property tax rate structure is at a ceiling and efforts to live within such structure, and perhaps in the future with reduced rates, can only make Chesterfield an affordable place to live and do business.”
That future, Casey spoke of nine months ago, is slated to come next Wednesday, when the county Board of Supervisors are likely to vote and approve lowering the county’s maximum real estate tax rate to 93 cents.
However, if after the receiving the yearly assessed values for Chesterfield homes in early to mid January of next year, Supervisors may be able to trim down the real estate tax rate even more, Deputy County Administrator Matt Harris said in an interview Wednesday.
Having real estate assessed values between 3.5% and 4% provide adequate funding for schools, public safety and parks, Harris said. Once the value goes up even more, than the county can explore lowering the real estate tax.
The county has kept its eye on the residential tax burden the last couple of years, Harris said.
“93 cents is really a signal to say we understand and recognize that assessments are going up,” Harris said. “We are finding the balance between a manageable tax burden and further investments,” for schools, public safety, recreations and parks, etc.
Also on the horizon for the county is an approximate $450 million bond referendum to fund county and school projects is planned to appear on Chesterfield ballots in November 2022. Final projects are slated to be selected during the county’s upcoming capital improvement plan process.