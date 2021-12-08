'We do feel comfortable announcing some sweeping tax reform initiatives: In Chesterfield state of county address, Administrator Joe Casey announces tax cuts

Chesterfield County residents will see their real estate taxes drop but at least two pennies in the upcoming calendar year.

County Administrator Joe Casey announced the real estate tax, currently at 95 cents per $100 of assessed value, would lower to at least 93 cents per $100 of assessed value at the annual Chesterfield State of County Address on Wednesday.

“We have tried to position the county in the strongest [economic] position since 2007, the Great Recession,” Casey said Wednesday. “And from our forecasts we do feel comfortable announcing some sweeping tax reform initiatives.”

"We know how high 2021 home sale prices have been, which again translates into higher 2022 assessed values,” Casey said. “I feel 100% comfortable saying 93 cents is our starting point [for 2022] not 95 cents.”

The state of the county, in partnership with Chesterfield Chamber of Commerce ChamberRVA, was held at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Midlothian.