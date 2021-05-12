'We do have a playbook this year': 93.5% of Hanover parents want their kids back to school this fall

Art and music classes led by real teachers - trips to the cafeteria and the library - just some of the ways Hanover County schools are slowly returning to normal for the 2021-22 school year.

Hanover County's School Board heard from school leaders Tuesday night that roughly 93.5% of the county's parents want their children back in school in September. The results of the preliminary parent survey from last month gave school officials the first glimpse of what enrollment will look like for next year, and how many may want to remain in the county's online school.

Gov. Ralph Northam in February ordered Virginia's school systems to start planning to provide in-person learning by March 15. Hanover was already doing that - it was the only one of Virginia's 132 school divisions to offer a five-day, face-to-face option since September. Back then, about 63% of the county's students opted to go back, and more - 65% - opted to go back when given the choice for the second semester, which began in February.

Tuesday night, School Superintendent Michael Gill reminded the board that whatever plans school officials are considering now will likely change before September as guidance and changes from the state roll out through the summer regarding things like social distancing space requirements in classrooms or on buses, or the use of masks.