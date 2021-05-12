'We do have a playbook this year': 93.5% of Hanover parents want their kids back to school this fall

Art and music classes led by real teachers - trips to the cafeteria and the library - just some of the ways Hanover County schools are slowly returning to normal for the 2021-22 school year.
Hanover County's School Board heard from school leaders Tuesday night that roughly 93.5% of the county's parents want their children back in school in September. The results of the preliminary parent survey from last month gave school officials the first glimpse of what enrollment will look like for next year, and how many may want to remain in the county's online school.
Gov. Ralph Northam in February ordered Virginia's school systems to start planning to provide in-person learning by March 15. Hanover was already doing that - it was the only one of Virginia's 132 school divisions to offer a five-day, face-to-face option since September. Back then, about 63% of the county's students opted to go back, and more - 65% - opted to go back when given the choice for the second semester, which began in February.
Tuesday night, School Superintendent Michael Gill reminded the board that whatever plans school officials are considering now will likely change before September as guidance and changes from the state roll out through the summer regarding things like social distancing space requirements in classrooms or on buses, or the use of masks.
Unlike last year when COVID-19 threw everything into a tailspin, "we do have a playbook this year," Gill said, though he acknowledged that many of the decisions for the upcoming school year were driven by state mandates.
He said the face-to-face option will be the default option moving forward for all students. If parents want online learning for their children, they'll be able to indicate that starting in June. Currently, 5,293 students - about 32% of the county's 16,519 students - are online.
Come September, if roughly 93.5% of students want face-to-face learning, "they will be able to have that, [though] social distancing may not be able to be accomplished," Gill said. "We could have more demand than we have physical space."
Gill said the division has followed all state-mandated safety protocols while offering face-to-face this year, and "we will continue to follow state law."
Among the highlights of the return-to-learn plan presented Tuesday night included in-person art, music, library and PE classes for elementary school students in schools. Instruction will include continued differentiated programming in reading and math to account for students' varied academic levels.
Middle school students will return to two electives and a full block of health/PE, which will also include social-emotional learning and career exploration opportunities. High school students will have an eight-block, alternating A/B schedule. Specialty classes like AP, IB and the specialty centers will be offered in-person and transportation provided.
Within all levels, school officials will continue to focus on social-emotional learning, while also maintaining state-mandated safety measures.
The board will vote on opening plans at its June meeting.
Jennifer Greif, assistant superintendent of instructional leadership, told the board that the school division continues to work out challenging areas like bus transportation - they don't know yet how many kids can be on bus seats - as well as food service and teacher staffing, particularly for the online school. There's still an expectation for parental help for online students, particularly younger children, she said.
"We recognize that not only were students absent from our buildings last year, but these students had very different experiences throughout this school year" because they were at home, or at school, or even both, Greif said.
"Our students will come to use with a wider variety of needs... than they ever have before," she said, so the focus will be "meeting students where they are."
Gill reiterated that these preliminary plans will very likely change as school divisions get more guidance throughout the summer, but “hopefully this answered the largest questions for our families.”
(804) 649-6945