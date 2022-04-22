'Welcome to Fox Elementary at Clark Springs': School is ready to open

In recent weeks, Clark Springs Elementary has received a fresh paint job, new ceiling tiles and new exterior doors. Having closed down nearly a decade ago, the Richmond public school is operational again, ready to house William Fox Elementary students and teachers.

Fox Elementary, in the heart of the Fan District, was engulfed in flames on Feb. 11. The community school, built in 1911, is closed until it can be repaired.

When the fire occurred, RPS officials had to think quickly about an alternative. Many turned to Clark Springs Elementary, however the school needed renovations to be able to function again on a daily basis.

Renovations to Clark Springs began roughly a month ago, which included electrical work, mechanical upgrades, preventive maintenance, a new fire panel, repairing the chiller, roof patch work, replacing 80% of the building’s ceiling tiles, new exterior doors and plumbing work.

Fox Elementary to start classes Monday at First Baptist Church In the 38 days since a three-alarm fire tore through William Fox Elementary School, students…

Mold remediation, a concern for the building, is almost finished. Additional air scrubbing in areas that weren’t touched the first time is being completed as well as another air sample.

“All the [mold] areas of concern have been addressed and remediated,” Dana Fox, director of RPS construction, said at a school walk through this week.

On Wednesday afternoon, roughly 10 weeks since the Fox fire, School Board members Mariah White (2nd District where Fox is located), Jonathan Young (4th District) and Stephanie Rizzi (5th District) and Second District Councilwoman Katherine Jordan toured Clark Springs.

Officials have to make sure it is "a smooth transition for all of our kids at Fox,” White said. “That this be not a permanent home but a temporary home that they can appreciate just like the old Fox Elementary until the new one is built.”

The Richmond School Board is anticipated to vote Monday on a move-in date to Clark Springs.

Clark Springs Elementary, which closed in 2013, is in the city's Randolph neighborhood. A large banner that says “Welcome to Fox Elementary at Clark Springs,” hangs in the front of the formerly shuttered elementary building.

Schools Chief Jason Kamras previously said the shuttered school needed at least $375,000 in maintenance and custodial work before Fox students and teachers could move in. The work included repairs and patches to the school’s roof, ceiling tile replacements and inspections of plumbing and kitchen equipment.

Fox, the construction director, worked with an approved budget of $800,000 for renovations. As of Wednesday, she was under budget. When the new gym floors are put in, slated to occur this summer, the cost of renovations will total $710,000.

Other last-minute renovations include a new flagpole, new basketball hoops and backboards and picnic tables. The tennis court strings are being replaced and pickleball is set to be painted on the courts.

The building has 20 classrooms, however, Fox needed 24. To make it work, partitions were placed in open spaces around the school to create the remaining four classrooms.

A lot of work needed to be done to the leaky roof. A brand new roof for Clark Springs would cost between $1.5 million and $2 million, according to Fox. Minor repairs and patch jobs for the roof cost about $900 per trip.

Earlier this month more than 100 volunteers from Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond Public Schools and community members participated in a Day of Service for Fox Elementary. The volunteers created murals on the Clark Springs playground blacktop including ones of the solar system, hopscotch games, a map of the United States, a big apple tree and rainbow hands.

Around the school students and staff will see personal references to their home school. A large painting of a fox sits in the front office, while an art installation of a fox reading den is in the library.

Ahead of Monday’s School Board meeting, two surveys were sent to Fox staff and families, to gauge interest on whether to move into Clark Springs before the end of the school year.

Last month, students and teachers moved into temporary classrooms at First Baptist Church as part of an agreement between the school division and church. Parents were nearly unanimous to get their children into a temporary location while Clark Springs was fixed up.