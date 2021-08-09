'We're doing everything we know how to do': COVID-19 cases spiking in Hopewell's school system

The district also plans to expand virtual school, which serves about 100 students as of now, Hackney said. The school district is asking families to commit to a choice for the remainder of a semester.

While the Hopewell's spikes have been alarming to Hopewell parents, the Crater Health District hasn’t reported any outbreaks — which are defined as two or more COVID-19 cases that are linked to each other — since school started.

Despite that, Hackney says that parents have expressed anger and anxiety about sending their kids back to school buildings, a shift from discussions in late spring when cases were declining and parents looked forward to a more normal school year.

“There are children who, for the most part, do not have access or have not taken the vaccine,” the superintendent said. “So, yes, it feels terribly different and, in many cases, to be quite honest with you ... very helpless."

Hackney said a new state law that was sponsored by state Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, which allows schools to close only in cases of severe outbreaks, has limited Hopewell's choices.