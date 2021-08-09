'We're doing everything we know how to do': COVID-19 cases spiking in Hopewell's school system

Just two weeks after the Hopewell school system celebrated a successful launch of year-round school, the city's School Board found itself face-to-face with frightened parents Monday, anxious about mounting COVID-19 infections among students.
The 33 cases in the city's schools — resulting in at least 200 staff and student quarantines — loom large as school districts across Virginia prepare to reopen school buildings under a new state law mandating five days a week of classroom instruction barring a severe coronavirus outbreak, as defined by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Children increasingly are becoming infected with COVID-19. From July 1 through Monday, the 0-to-9 age group saw a statewide case increase of 2,631 — nearly double the jump in infections recorded in the same span last year, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.
Some localities have seen even higher spikes.
The increase in the Crater Health District — which includes Hopewell and the counties of Dinwiddie, Greensville, Prince George, Surry and Sussex — is up to 4.6 times higher than the state average. With less than 40% of its population fully vaccinated, the health district has among the lowest vaccination rates in Virginia.
“We're doing everything we know how to do. And it's still somehow getting past us,” Hopewell schools Superintendent Melody Hackney said ahead of a School Board meeting Monday night in which new COVID-19 mitigation strategies were discussed.
The Hopewell school system has seen cases mount over 11 days since becoming the first school division in the state to reopen for instruction five days a week this school year. Children younger than 12 are ineligible for COVID-19 vaccines. The Virginia Department of Education is urging elementary schools to have students wear masks, but so far it's not required.
Gov. Ralph Northam, who alongside VDOE has advocated for in-person instruction, has told school districts that he expects them to adopt mask requirements, as he says is required by state law, despite stopping short of mandating masks himself.
A spokesperson for the governor said that the cases and quarantines in Hopewell's school system point to a larger need to continue mitigation strategies, but insisted that in-person learning is what’s best for students.
“This reinforces the importance of strong mitigation measures to keep students safe and in their classrooms,” said the spokesperson, Alena Yarmosky. “This also reinforces the importance of as many adults getting vaccinated as possible, as the vast majority of these cases are due to community transmission.”
She added: “The governor has made it clear that the best place for students is in safe classroom environments.”
Among the ways to mitigate spread, the Hopewell school system says it'll go back to "cohorting" during recess, meaning groups of students will go to the playground together to control contact, and they'll resume temperature checks.
The district also plans to expand virtual school, which serves about 100 students as of now, Hackney said. The school district is asking families to commit to a choice for the remainder of a semester.
While the Hopewell's spikes have been alarming to Hopewell parents, the Crater Health District hasn’t reported any outbreaks — which are defined as two or more COVID-19 cases that are linked to each other — since school started.
Despite that, Hackney says that parents have expressed anger and anxiety about sending their kids back to school buildings, a shift from discussions in late spring when cases were declining and parents looked forward to a more normal school year.
“There are children who, for the most part, do not have access or have not taken the vaccine,” the superintendent said. “So, yes, it feels terribly different and, in many cases, to be quite honest with you ... very helpless."
Hackney said a new state law that was sponsored by state Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, which allows schools to close only in cases of severe outbreaks, has limited Hopewell's choices.
"According to that law, I don't have the option, No. 1, to close down school. ... No. 2, I have to allow students who also want to come back [to do so] at any point that they want, regardless of the challenges of restructuring or existing classrooms and existing staff to student ratios without a lot of notice, and that's going to be difficult," Hackney said.
Regardless, Hackney did say that she supports the intent of the bill and that even if she had the opportunity to close right now, she likely wouldn't.
Dunnavant, who is a a physician, said Monday that she thinks there's a place for virtual instruction. She also insisted that data shows that in-person learning is the least risky for student health.
"I hope it's clear that the health emergency for our children, right now, and the greatest measured health risk ... is closing schools," Dunnavant said in an interview.
"I imagine, we're going to have a messy year, that is not like other school years, because we're going to be, you know, our educators have so much on them. ... The school administrators are going to have to find a way that is clear to go forward, that is consistently and clearly communicated so that people have appropriate anxiety, but not inappropriate anxiety. With the inappropriate anxiety, we misdirect from the most important priority, which is in-person education."
