'We're dropping like flies:' Chesterfield & Hanover school boards plan meetings on masks; schools, staff respond to executive opt-out order on masks

Likewise, Hanover County announced Wednesday afternoon that its school board will hold a public meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 24. Monday happens to be the second of four flex days for Hanover students and staff. That means students are not at school but are working on assignments at home. They’ll return to school Tuesday.

Hanover's board will have a one-hour public comment period, followed by board discussion. Those wishing to speak at the meeting must register with the board clerk no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 21. Those wishing to submit comments for board consideration may do so no later than 9 a.m. on Monday. To register or send comments, use sbpubliccomment@hcps.us.

Some say they’re at a breaking point.

“We feel like we’re in the crosshairs,” said Clover Hill High chemistry teacher Davide D’Urbino, who’s also a Chesterfield Education Association building representative. He said “all hell broke loose” after winter break, and daily counts of student and teachers out on quarantine often reach double digits and continue to rise.