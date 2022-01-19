'We're dropping like flies:' Chesterfield & Hanover school boards plan meetings on masks; schools, staff respond to executive opt-out order on masks

School boards, classroom teachers and everyone in between are frantically grappling with how to deal with Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order that takes effect Monday, giving parents a choice on mask usage for their children while in schools.
Specifically, the order allows parents to elect not to have their children wear masks while in school, and does not require parents to provide a reason for their decision.
Further, the order says that a child who has permission from their parent not to wear a mask "should not be required to wear a mask under any policy implemented by a teacher, school, school district, the Department of Education, or any state authority."
The order does not apply to buses, for which there is a federal order that masks must be worn.
A group of Chesapeake parents filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Youngkin, asking the Supreme Court of Virginia to agree with them that his executive order violates a 2021 state law, which requires schools to adhere to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control’s COVID-19 guidelines “to the maximum extent practicable.”
Locally, not all school divisions are on board with Youngkin's order, while some school divisions are still on the fence about what they'll do.
In defiance of the order, Richmond City Public Schools voted Tuesday night to uphold its mask mandate.
Additionally, Henrico County has stated publicly that it wants to uphold the mask mandate that its School Board approved in August. A note last weekend to Henrico's school community said that the School Board and administration “respect that parents make decisions for their families; however, division leaders must make decisions for the collective safety of nearly 49,000 students and 10,000 employees and fulfill our responsibility to provide in-person instruction.”
Chesterfield County's School Board plans to have a special meeting at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday to discuss its plans, according to a note sent to the school community Wednesday. The meeting will be open to the public, though space is limited. It will also be live-streamed. Those who wish to send comments to the board electronically can do so by noon on Thursday. That link is https://tinyurl.com/CCPS0120Comments.
Ahead of Thursday’s meeting notice, the Chesterfield Education Association announced for all employees and students to wear black to school on Monday. The union is asking for employees to walk in together at the start of contract hours on Monday to show solidarity for their concern for the health and safety for Chesterfield teachers, staff and students.
Likewise, Hanover County announced Wednesday afternoon that its school board will hold a public meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 24. Monday happens to be the second of four flex days for Hanover students and staff. That means students are not at school but are working on assignments at home. They’ll return to school Tuesday.
Hanover's board will have a one-hour public comment period, followed by board discussion. Those wishing to speak at the meeting must register with the board clerk no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 21. Those wishing to submit comments for board consideration may do so no later than 9 a.m. on Monday. To register or send comments, use sbpubliccomment@hcps.us.
Some say they’re at a breaking point.
“We feel like we’re in the crosshairs,” said Clover Hill High chemistry teacher Davide D’Urbino, who’s also a Chesterfield Education Association building representative. He said “all hell broke loose” after winter break, and daily counts of student and teachers out on quarantine often reach double digits and continue to rise.
“It’s just nonstop – the vast majority of us just don’t feel safe,” he said, adding that while he’s established a culture of safety and respect in his classroom – in his science lab, he’s used to establishing safety guidelines – other colleagues haven’t been as fortunate. He knows that some of his fellow teachers have stopped correcting students' mask usage, for example, because “it’s just one more battle.”
“We’re dropping like flies, even with masks,” D’Urbino said. Allowing students to go without masks is "like taking your umbrella off in the middle of a rainstorm.”
