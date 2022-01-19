'We're dropping like flies;' Schools, staff respond to executive opt-out order on masks; Chesterfield School Board plans Thursday meeting on masks

In defiance of the order, Richmond City Public Schools voted Tuesday night to uphold its mask mandate.

Additionally, Henrico County has stated publicly that it wants to uphold the mask mandate that its school board approved in August. A note last weekend to Henrico's school community said that the school board and administration “respect that parents make decisions for their families; however, division leaders must make decisions for the collective safety of nearly 49,000 students and 10,000 employees and fulfill our responsibility to provide in-person instruction.”

Chesterfield County's school board plans to have a special meeting at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday to discuss its plans, according to a note sent to the school community Wednesday. The meeting will be open to the public, though space is limited. It will also be live-streamed. Those who wish to send comments to the board electronically can do so by noon on Thursday. That link is https://tinyurl.com/CCPS0120Comments.