'What a burden that is for working parents': Richmond parents scramble to find child care for RPS extra mental health days

"I have to pay extra, but it beats missing a week of work," she said.

The pandemic has revealed many fractures in the child care sector, which has now reached a full-blown crisis.

While some parents are able to rearrange their schedules or work from home to cover those days off, others aren’t so lucky. Some working parents have to take the entire week off work for Nov.1-5. For hourly workers, that means going an entire week without pay.

“Richmond Public Schools serve such a high percentage of people living in poverty. These are the last people who can absorb a week without pay,” Julie Rautio, a lobbyist at Capital Results, said. She has been helping a family who lives in Gilpin Court by helping the single mom navigate social services, afterschool, housing and school programs.

“She has an hourly job and has no backup for childcare. [Over the past year], she has been hit with multiple summer camp and school quarantines during which she has not been paid. This week off will bring her total days missed due to lack of childcare to over 40 in 2021! All of them unpaid. That is a huge burden on a very low income family,” Rautio said.

“I’ve called every after care and child care I could think of for my friend,” Rautio said. “They’re all full.”